A full circle moment: Taylor Loyd crowned Rhododendron Festival queen

“I’m glad they encouraged me to wait because I was really able to become secure in myself before putting myself on stage,” Loyd said. “By the time I did start trying to compete, it was a step that I was willing to take.”

By the time she was 15, Loyd was competing in high-level pageants and winning them. In 2017, she was named Miss Rowan County Outstanding Teen, a pageant that feeds into the Miss America pageant system. She went on to compete at the statewide pageant, finishing second runner-up at the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant. She followed that up a couple of years later by being crowned as Miss Charlotte Outstanding Teen in 2019.

The 2021 Rhododendron Festival, however, marked a first for Loyd in her pageant career: it was the first pageant where she competed in a swimsuit competition.

“I had always told myself that I would never do a swimsuit competition, telling myself that I don’t feel like I need to be in a swimsuit,” she said. “But after really working on my physical and mental health, I realized that I wanted to be able to show off this hard work that I put in.

"I don’t care what anyone thinks of me up there, it was about competing with yourself and I truly felt like I beat myself up there.”