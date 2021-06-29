A full circle moment: Taylor Loyd crowned Rhododendron Festival queen

A wave of shocked excitement washed over Taylor Loyd. When she arrived on Roan Mountain in Bakersville earlier in the week, she had no expectations that she would end the weekend being crowned.
But there she was, hearing her name called as the winner of the 74th Annual Rhododendron Festival Pageant.
“The Rhododendron Festival is really the most prestigious festival pageant in the state,” she said. “Being able to hold this title as my first festival title is really exciting and it was really a full circle moment for me and my family because my first exposure to pageants was at festivals.”
Until passing on her crown, Loyd, a 19-year old from Mooresville, now adds ‘Rhododendron Festival Ambassador’ to her long list of occupations for the coming year. A list that also includes full-time student at UNC-Chapel Hill, pursuing a double major in psychology and music, and managing her non-profit “Healing Hearts with the Arts”.
Loyd has been around pageants her entire life. Going back to days long before she was born, her mother, Cinamon Hinshaw Loyd, participated in pageants, winning the Miss Statesville Dogwood Festival pageant in 1992. Her father, Ashton Loyd, was involved in organizing pageants at that time.
However, they would successfully keep Taylor away from competing in pageants until she was 13, despite her consistent pleading. Looking back now, she gives credit to her parents for letting her find her own confidence outside the pageant scene before she ever stepped on a stage.
“I’m glad they encouraged me to wait because I was really able to become secure in myself before putting myself on stage,” Loyd said. “By the time I did start trying to compete, it was a step that I was willing to take.”
By the time she was 15, Loyd was competing in high-level pageants and winning them. In 2017, she was named Miss Rowan County Outstanding Teen, a pageant that feeds into the Miss America pageant system. She went on to compete at the statewide pageant, finishing second runner-up at the Miss North Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant. She followed that up a couple of years later by being crowned as Miss Charlotte Outstanding Teen in 2019.
The 2021 Rhododendron Festival, however, marked a first for Loyd in her pageant career: it was the first pageant where she competed in a swimsuit competition.
“I had always told myself that I would never do a swimsuit competition, telling myself that I don’t feel like I need to be in a swimsuit,” she said. “But after really working on my physical and mental health, I realized that I wanted to be able to show off this hard work that I put in.
"I don’t care what anyone thinks of me up there, it was about competing with yourself and I truly felt like I beat myself up there.”
Much to her surprise, Loyd was designated as the winner of the swimsuit part of the pageant, so much so that she broke out laughing when she was announced as the winner.
Now that Loyd is back on the pageant scene, once her obligations as Ambassador of the Rhododendron Festival run out next June, she is planning on rejoining the Miss America circuit.
“It’s always been my dream to be Miss North Carolina and compete in the Miss America Pageant,” she said. “But I really wanted to soak up every moment of my college experience, so I didn’t want to jump into something that was too much of a commitment.”
The Rhododendron Festival will also help in her pursuit of her college degrees, providing a scholarship to Loyd for her victory.
Loyd hopes to go to graduate school upon graduating college in 2023 with the goal of becoming a clinical psychologist.
“Competing in pageants has really helped me to identify who I am and what my values are,” Loyd said. “Pageants have been the perfect vehicle to answer important questions like ‘What kind of legacy do I want to leave?’ and ‘How can I make a difference in someone’s life?'
“I’ve been able to become the optimal version of myself.”