'A Journey in Images' to return to Mooresville Public Library in May

After a two year hiatus, the annual "A Journey in Images" photo exhibit is returning to the Mooresville Public Library from May 7 through Aug. 31.

The theme will be “20 years of A Journey in Images.” In 2020, Bart Mauceri Jr. was slated to hold his exhibit, to celebrate 20 years as a photographer and the creation of "A Journey in Images." But it was canceled, like everything else, due to the pandemic.

In 2000, Mauceri started his photography journey with two specialties — lighthouses and nautical subjects. Over time, he added four more specialties — landscapes, heavenscapes, architecture and still life subjects. In all, Mauceri now has a total of six specialties. This year's exhibit will display works from his previous shows, as well as showcasing some of his newer pieces.

Mauceri was born in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and now lives in Mooresville.

He said his love for God, his family, friends and country are important to him and he is a lover of life and an eternal optimist.

Mauceri said he is inspired by God’s beauty all around him and loves sharing that with people.