A LASTING IMPRESSION: Pete Meletis touched many lives, leaves a hole in the heart of Iredell County

"Pete repeatedly saw a need, put into action his beliefs and inspired others to join with him. As a former Marine who suffered through unbelievable hardships in combat as one of the "Frozen Chosin" in the Korean War, Pete appreciated the blessings we have in this country and community. During the last several years he fused his passionate faith, concern for others and patriotism to address the needs of veterans who were homeless or hungry. Pete's vision of a veteran's home and access to food for the needy seemed a task too large to tackle - but for Pete "Failure was not an option." Pete organized the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council (PVAC) which in conjunction with partners in Fifth Street Ministries and the Statesville Housing Authority established Iredell County's first transitional home for Veterans. Food and meals were distributed veterans and their families with the aid of partners like the Mooresville Soup Kitchen with church and non-profit distribution sites throughout the county. The difference one man with a vision to give a hand up to those who have served their country and the indefatigable drive to turn that vision into a reality has had an incalculable impact on many lives not just in the in the hereinnow , but also in the hereinafter. Our tribute to Pete should be to continue to march on the azimuth he charted and to remain "Semper Fi" - always faithful," Mallory said in an email.