A LASTING IMPRESSION: Pete Meletis touched many lives, leaves a hole in the heart of Iredell County

Pete Meletis often said “failure is not an option” and that is the mantra of his life — from surviving the brutal battles and cold in Korea to starting and operating successful businesses to making sure homeless veterans had a place to go — failure was not even on his radar.
Meletis, 89, died Saturday, but there’s little he did not touch during his years in Iredell County.
The Veterans Transitional Home in Statesville is largely thanks to Meletis’ persistence. His business acumen, which got its roots in Statesville in the 1970s and extended to the development of the Exit 36 corridor in Mooresville nearly two decades later, left its mark on Iredell County.
Meletis was a hero and had a big heart. He loved others and demonstrated this by his heart of service, compassion and giving. He never shied away from hard work as is evident in his military career and his service to the country and his commitment and dedication to the community.
He was many things: a veteran, an advocate for his fellow veterans, a businessman and true friend who cared about others and looked for ways to help them. That was evident in how his friends spoke about him.
Ben Goins said Meletis had been a dear friend of his for years and that he “cared so much for others. He had a loving heart. He had a love for everything. His heart was bigger than all outdoors. I am going to miss him. He was a great friend.”
Friend Wayne Frick likewise shared that no matter what Meletis was doing, if he saw him out, “he never failed to walk up to me and give me a hug,” or he would reach out through email, Frick said.
Meletis truly cared about what was happening with others and how he could help.
“I’m going to truly miss him,” said Frick. "He always wanted to know what he could do for you.”
Longtime friend Dan Wallace said that Meletis was “first and foremost a Marine. We were very close friends.”
A fellow veteran, Wallace said that he and Meletis were both charter members of the Iredell County Detachment 1097 Marine Corp League. Meletis owned a hotel and Wallace said that they would sit at the hotel — Wallace a Marine who served in Vietnam and Meletis, a Marine who served in Korea — and share stories.
“I guess (both being Marines) that’s why we got as close as we did,” he said.
Nick Carrington, another friend of Meletis’ and a fellow veteran, said he “always enjoyed telling folks, (in Meletis' presence) that Meletis was “pictured on the front of Life magazine, riding on an Army Jeep in a very dreary and cold Korea during the war. He was always modest about his service,” Carrington said, “but he was a respected patriot. He loved America. And he was always a strong advocate for local veterans.”
Just recently Meletis was on hand to accept a check for his beloved PVAC from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and with great emotion he humbly gave thanks to God and these fellow brothers and said that the money “would be going to veterans.”
That was his heart, always giving, always helping, and always looking out for others.
“Any time it came to veterans in Iredell County, (Pete) was at the top of the list. He advocated for years,” Goins said, “He created the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council. He revived the Purple Heart Chapter. He was passionate about anything veterans.”
Because he cared so deeply for veterans, “he couldn’t take a ‘no’ response when it came to money or volunteers for veterans,” Goins said. “He kept going until your answer was yes.”
“He would call me,” Goins continued, and Meletis would tell him, “we need a little money, can you help us out,” to which Randy Marion responded with a donation, Goins said.
Pete was also no stranger to FeedNC as he volunteered and made sure that veterans were cared for.
Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, expressed how “we at FeedNC are very sorry to hear about the loss of Pete Meletis. He was a constant champion in our community for veterans. He was a treasured partner to FeedNC as PVAC tirelessly worked for veterans and their needs in the community. Pete and his heart for our local heroes will be missed.”
Meletis’ heart for children was evident as well.
Frick shared that Meletis was “truly dedicated to looking after the children in the community.”
This was evidenced by his helping to start Stocks for Tots, with the annual proceeds helping benefit SCAN and the prevention of children abuse, as well as his partnering with wife Vivian to make sure children had a Christmas as they worked with Toys for Tots.
Support Local Journalism
“She headed it up, but he was an integral part of that,” Goins said. “It’s amazing the kids in this county he has changed.”
His keen sense of business is also apparent in his development of Exit 36, including the Lakeside Park area, as noted by Dan Wallace, who served as the president of the chamber in the late '80s and it was during that time that “Pete was instrumental in getting water and sewer on Hwy. 150,” he said.
"(Pete) caused a growth explosion on 150 with his business, a restaurant and hotel,” said Frick. “He was a businessman.”
Ron (Duck) Wyatt, Iredell Register of Deeds and a fellow Marine, said Meletis was among the first to recognize the potential along the Exit 36 corridor even though many discouraged it. “People told him he was crazy and that he was going to go bankrupt,” Wyatt said.
It was at a restaurant in that area that Wyatt, just returning home from the Marine Corps, that he met Meletis for the first time. Wyatt said he was dressed in plain clothes, but Meletis recognized the haircut and manner in which Wyatt carried himself. “He called me a jarhead,” Wyatt said.
From that point on, Wyatt said, he and Meletis were friends, sharing the common bond of the Marine Corps even though they were more than a generation apart in their service.
Sylvia Spury, who serves as executive vice president of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, expressed her thanks to “Pete Meletis for his service in the Korean War and all he accomplished for veterans and their families.”
“I had the honor of getting to know Pete through community events and Toys for Tots campaigns over the years. He and his wife Vivian poured their heart, money and soul into providing for less fortunate and working for the good of all. Pete made a difference,” she said.
He would often spontaneously get food for people in need, said Frick, who commented that he had witnessed this about his friend.
“I don’t know if I ever met a finer man than Pete. Anytime there was a need in the community, Pete would help. He not only loved, but he lived it.”
Meletis came to Iredell County in 1972 and opened the Country Kitchen Restaurant and Master Host Hotel in Statesville.
It was during this period that Brad Stroud, Iredell County veterans service officer, met Meletis. “It was 1979 and I was a 15-year-old kid pumping gas at I-40 Gulf,” he said. The restaurant and hotel were across the street and Meletis came to the station often.
Stroud said he knew Meletis was a veteran “and that’s about all I knew.”
More than 20 years later, after Stroud completed his career in the U.S. Army and came to work as the veterans service officer here, he again met Meletis and learned much more about his service — his survival of one of the most brutal battles of Korea and receiving the Purple Heart twice.
“He always impressed me,” Stroud said.
Through his job, Stroud said, he tries to maintain a professional relationship with the veterans but Meletis was different. He grew close to Meletis and his wife, Vivian. “I called them mom and dad,” he said.
Stroud said Meletis championed the veterans transitional home because he wanted to help veterans but also because of his faith and compassion for others. “He loved God and service to his fellow man,” Stroud said.
Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Mallory said Meletis was the whole package - a Christian gentleman, family man, patriot and leader in all aspects of his life.
"Pete repeatedly saw a need, put into action his beliefs and inspired others to join with him. As a former Marine who suffered through unbelievable hardships in combat as one of the "Frozen Chosin" in the Korean War, Pete appreciated the blessings we have in this country and community. During the last several years he fused his passionate faith, concern for others and patriotism to address the needs of veterans who were homeless or hungry. Pete's vision of a veteran's home and access to food for the needy seemed a task too large to tackle - but for Pete "Failure was not an option." Pete organized the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council (PVAC) which in conjunction with partners in Fifth Street Ministries and the Statesville Housing Authority established Iredell County's first transitional home for Veterans. Food and meals were distributed veterans and their families with the aid of partners like the Mooresville Soup Kitchen with church and non-profit distribution sites throughout the county. The difference one man with a vision to give a hand up to those who have served their country and the indefatigable drive to turn that vision into a reality has had an incalculable impact on many lives not just in the in the hereinnow , but also in the hereinafter. Our tribute to Pete should be to continue to march on the azimuth he charted and to remain "Semper Fi" - always faithful," Mallory said in an email.
Meletis began his campaign to provide a place for homeless veterans when he discovered a veteran sleeping in his car and later found a family living in their car. That distressed him and led him to champion the cause, even in the face of some saying it would never happen.
Patti West, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries, the agency that oversees the home, said Meletis was determined to make it happen because of his truly caring nature. “It was his heart and soul,” she said.
Pam Navey, who worked with Meletis on the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council (PVAC), said Meletis, scarred by his experiences in Korea, nevertheless embraced helping others. “Pete’s purpose was to serve,” she said.
Like others who spoke of Meletis’ life and legacy, there was one common theme — that he will be missed.
Wyatt said Meletis’ death leaves a hole in the collective heart of Iredell County. “We won’t be able to replace Pete,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.