A LASTING MEMORIAL: Virtual ground-breaking of dog park to honor slain officer shown to commissioners

To order, go to the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman web site at https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/. Badges and bones will be made available for free for law enforcement officers who have a special portal on the Exchange Club web site in which to order, Falgout said.

The dog park will include a police K-9 training and agility course, public seating and appropriate signage and artwork to honor Sheldon, town officials have said.

In other business, the Board of Commissioners approved economic incentive agreements for the expansion of three existing Mooresville industries. In the first, the board approved an economic incentive agreement for Carolina Beverage Group’s “Project Tampa” based on an estimated investment of $9 million for a maximum incentive not to exceed $171,011 over a five-year period. Carolina Beverage Group’s “Project Tampa” will add a new malt beverage line to the existing facility on Mazeppa Road with an anticipated creation of between 50-70 new jobs, said Iredell County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Jennifer Bosser. The incentive will be pro-rated based on the actual amount invested, according to town documents.