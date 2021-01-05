A LASTING MEMORIAL: Virtual ground-breaking of dog park to honor slain officer shown to commissioners

The Town of Mooresville debuted a taped virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park Monday during the Mooresville Board of Commissioners meeting.
Located at Cornelius Road Park, the dog park will be a “lasting memorial” to Sheldon, said Commissioner Barbara Whittington in the taped video. A public ground-breaking ceremony was nixed due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
Sheldon, a Mooresville Police Department K-9 officer, was killed in the line of duty May 4, 2019 during a traffic stop.
“Dogs were always a part of Jordan’s love and life and he loved being a K-9 officer,” said Sheldon’s mother Susan Ledford in the video. “What a beautiful tribute and legacy this dog park will be to Jordan.”
Assistant Town Manager Beau Falgout said he and other town officials looked forward to an in-person grand opening ceremony of the park this summer.
Members of the public can be a part of the park by purchasing a personalized five-inch bone or badge in honor of a first responder, family member or pet to be placed at the park. The $25 bone or badge will feature three lines with 20 characters per line and can be purchased from the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, Falgout said. The badges and bones will be placed on a plaque along the fence line of the park, said Falgout.
To order, go to the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman web site at https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/. Badges and bones will be made available for free for law enforcement officers who have a special portal on the Exchange Club web site in which to order, Falgout said.
The dog park will include a police K-9 training and agility course, public seating and appropriate signage and artwork to honor Sheldon, town officials have said.
In other business, the Board of Commissioners approved economic incentive agreements for the expansion of three existing Mooresville industries. In the first, the board approved an economic incentive agreement for Carolina Beverage Group’s “Project Tampa” based on an estimated investment of $9 million for a maximum incentive not to exceed $171,011 over a five-year period. Carolina Beverage Group’s “Project Tampa” will add a new malt beverage line to the existing facility on Mazeppa Road with an anticipated creation of between 50-70 new jobs, said Iredell County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Jennifer Bosser. The incentive will be pro-rated based on the actual amount invested, according to town documents.
The board also approved an incentive agreement for Niagara Bottling’s “Project Buffalo” based on an estimated investment of $12.2 million for a maximum incentive not to exceed $283,846 over a five-year period. Niagara Bottling currently employees 154 people at its manufacturing facility on Mooresville Boulevard and the expansion represents a new 180,000 square-foot warehouse adjacent to its manufacturing facility, said Bosser.
The board also approved an economic incentive agreement for PACTIV’s “Project 126” based on an estimated investment of $43 million for a maximum incentive not to exceed $957,740 over a six-year period. If the company’s investment is less than $30 million, the grant should be paid over a five-year period, according to town documents. The incentive will be pro-rated based on the actual amount invested and is intended to amend the previous incentive awarded in September 2019.
PACTIV, an industry leader in paper and plastic packaging, announced an expansion late last year with the addition of 60 full-time positions and a capital investment of $28 million, Bosser said. The company would like to expand that capital investment by an additional $15 million bringing that total investment to $43 million, Bosser said. The expansion completion date is projected to be Dec. 31, 2021.