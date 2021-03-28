A Look at Our Town 100 years ago

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O. C. Stonestreet.
March 3- “Local Briefs”
The Mooresville High School girls’ team will contest with the Trinity College co-ed team on the local court tomorrow (Friday) night. This will be one of the best games of the season, and will be an elimination game in which Mooresville will battle for the girls’ championship.
Last Saturday night some miscreant willfully and maliciously threw down one of the large columns being built to hold the shed over the service station being built by Mr. Harvey on his lot on Main street. The damage done was not great ibn the sense of dollars and cents, but was not the kind of sport that appeals to good citizens. The contractors offered a reward of $100, the Town of Mooresville $50 and Mr. Harvey $50, making a total of $200 reward for information that will establish the guilt and conviction of the perpetrators of this depredation.
The Davidson College Glee Club, with a company of seventeen members, appeared here last Friday night before a splendid and well-pleased audience. Not only was the singing good, but the entire programme was delightful, every number being full of melody, breeze and humor. About the most attractive feature was the “Jazz” band, the first of the kind ever appearing before a Mooresville audience.
March 3- “MHS Girls Team in Championship Contest”
The Mooresville High School girls’ basketball team has been placed on the schedule of the state championship contest that was recently arranged under the auspices of the Y.W.C.A. of Greensboro, N. C.
The first game that the girls will play will be on the local floor on Friday night, when the team from Trinity will try but in the first elimination game to be played here. In the event that the MHS girls win the Friday night game, the local quint will meet the winner of the Chandler-Hendersonville game on the floor at Davidson College on March 9. The winner of this game will play the last game of the championship series with another team that remains in the series. The last game of the western series will also be played at Davidson.
March 10- “Local Briefs”
The Daughters of the Confederacy are planning an entertainment for the returned soldiers of the World War at the municipal building on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1921.
Mr. M. W. McLellan has sold his grocery store and meat market to W. P. Carpenter, and will engage in other business a little later. In the meantime, he will have charge of the old business until M. Carpenter’s meat-cutter has acquired the art of handling fresh meats. Mr. Carpenter contemplates merging his other grocery business with the one purchased and quite an addition to the retail grocery business life of the town.
The Children’s Chapter of the Confederacy will meet Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the home of Mrs. C. E. Cornelius on Broad street.
March 10- “Mooresville Girls Win”
The Mooresville High School girls were again victors in a fast and hotly contested game last night, when they eliminated Asheville for the State Championship. The game was played on the Davidson court, and Miss Louise McMillan, of Charlotte, was the neutral referee. The floor and gallery were crowded to their capacity by an enthusiastic crowd, Mooresville sending down quite a big delegation to “root” for our girls.
Asheville started off as if she was to run away with the M.H.S., but a turn was taken for the drubbing that followed. At the close of the first half, the score stood 6 to 10 in favor of Asheville and the students yelled for their favorites—Asheville.
It was only a few minutes into the second half before the yelling for Asheville ceased, as the battle was on in its furiousness. Mooresville was confident of her team, and the support given them was unstinted.
The final score was as follows:
Mooresville 17 Asheville 12
Capt. Freeze 9 R.F. Booton 2
Johnston 6 L.F. Alexander 10
R. Brown 2 Center Capt. Meely
G. Brown L.G. Brown
Cornelius R.G. Leigle
Substitutes for Asheville: Vonnelon for Booton, Barnette for Meely, Lyda for Leigle. Subs. For Mooresville: White for Cornelius. The next game will probably be played at Davidson, to be announced later.
***
In a hard-fought, well-played game, the M.H.S. girls defeated the quint from Trinity by the score of 31 to 29. The score stood 15 to 18 at the end of the first half, with Mooresville in the lead. The visitors managed to slip in a couple of goals at the beginning of the second half, giving them the lead.
The spectators went wild as Miss Freeze shot from center, again taking the lead for the locals. The special feature of the game was the spectacular guarding of Miss Grace Brown of the home team.
Miss Payne starred for the visitors, scoring 16 points, while Miss Freeze came close second with 15 points for the locals. The team work of both sides was splendid, making the game a thriller from start to finish. Music was furnished by the Mooresville band during intermission.
The line-up was as follows:
Mooresville 31 Position Trinity 29
C. Freeze 15 R. F. Boulden 9
Johnston 12 L. F. Payne 16
R. Brown 4 Center C. Lohr 4
Cornelius R.G. Welborn
G. Brown L. G. Brown
Referee: Miss Louise Carr, of Charlotte.
March 10- “How Mount Mourne Came by Its Name”
Among those passing through Statesville on the train last week was one Rev. Franklin Houston, colored, who has reached some age in life. Houston was raised on the Houston place near Mount Mourne. Since the Civil War he has lived first one place and then another until the last several years, since when he has lived in Johnston City, Tenn.
Houston’s visit through Statesville is of especial interest, because he tells Capt. W. T. Rowland and others of how the town of Mount Mourne came by its name. According to Houston’s version, where Mount Mourne now stands in slavery time, stood a block from which slaves were sold at auction. It was customary, according to Houston, on the first of January for slave-owners to gather at the point to sell the slaves. The auctioneers would mount the block and auction off the slaves. This was usually followed by mourning, according to Houston, and hence, he contends, the name—Mount Mourne.
This story is given for what it is worth. Let us hope that it may bring out the real origin of the name.
--Landmark
[Note: An alternative theory for the origin of the name is that the community was named for the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland. Of course, it is possible that both could be true.]
March 17- “Basketball Games”
The Mooresville M.H.S. girls’ team lost in the championship game to Greensboro on last Saturday night, in the Davidson College gymnasium court. The home girls for some reason seemed to go all to pieces. However, they rallied in the second half and did some splendid work for a little while. The Greensboro team was fast and emphasized the importance of special training and good team work.
Friday night a team composed of Mooresville boys, a mixture of high school students and members of the American Legion, visited Statesville, where they played a similar team of that place. The Statesville boys won in a score of 29 to 26.
A different tale was told Tuesday night, however, when Statesville came to Mooresville. Our boys defeated the visitors in a score of 49 to 37. Many persons who witnessed it stated it was the best game of the season. It reminded the writer of former days when he lined up with the basketball artists of old Concord. Both teams had pep in them.
March 17- “Mount Moureen”
We printed in our last issue an item clipped from the Statesville Daily in which a colored preacher, Rev. Frank Houston, who formerly lived in this community but is now preaching in Tennessee, gave the information as to how Mt. Mourne got its name. There are several versions of the origin of this wonderful name, and from the “Automotive Guide Book,” we get the following:
“Mt. Mourne, N.C., population 100, derives its name from a skirmish between the British of Cornwallis’ army and the Americans at Torrence Tavern in the days of the Revolution. Many British were killed; hence the mourning, and “Mount Mourne.”
Mrs. R. H. Morrison, a daughter of the late Rufus Reid, for a number of years the biggest land owners and merchants in Iredell county, says that her father owned considerable property at this point and the name Mount Mourne was known and familiar to him when he did business there.
However, there is an old legend that some distance east of Mount Mourne near the old Houston place, there was a big house known as Mount Moureen, the plantation being named after a Scotch castle. It is likely that the name was derived from Mount Moureen. Mrs. Morrison lives at the old home place.
It is said by some that Mount Moureen is the correct name, and that when the railroad printed its first tickets for this stretch of road, the name was printed as at present instead of the older name, Mount Moureen.
Today’s Landmark: This paper published the statement of Rev. Frank Houston, colored, in regard to how Mount Mourne came about its name—from the mourning of slaves after the annual sale there. Writing this paper in regard thereto, Rev. William L. Sherrill, of Mocksville, says:
“By reference to ‘Rumple’s History of Rowan County’ (new edition) page 163, you will find that Alexander Osbourne, born in New Jersey in 1709, and came to Rowan county about 1765. He settled on the headwaters of Rocky River and called his place Belmont. A neighbor of his selected for his residence the name of ‘Mount Mourne’ after a mountain in Ireland. Another, not to be outdone in names, called his place ‘Purgatory.’ These names are still familiar to the people of that section.
“I feel sure that this statement is correct and that ‘Mount Mourne’ gets its name from that mountain in Ireland and not from mourning slaves.”
March 17- “Local Briefs”
Ho for the minstrels. The American Legion boys of the local post are arranging plans for a genuine old-time Negro minstrel, to be given along about the first week in April. Get ready for some real fun.
March 24- “Local Briefs”
James West, the young son of Mr. R. N. West, of the Miranda vicinity, is nothing less than a genius. While the snow was on the ground last February, the young fellow whittled out of cedar timber all the parts necessary and built a miniature aeroplane. It is well designed and is a facsimile of the ones that frequent this part of the country on special occasions. The machine was left at The Enterprise office for a few hours and was seen by many persons.
The Dixie Cotton Mill will close down next week for the purpose of cleaning up the machinery and will start again when the tone of business will justify.
There will be a box supper at the Dixie Mill next Saturday night at 7:30 o’clock for the benefit of the Mooresville baseball team. The public is invited. Come and bring your friends.
An old landmark has been removed from McLelland avenue, and many are comments, especially by the older residents who remember with great familiarity the old office of the late Dr. McCorkle which stood in the old Pharr yard facing McLelland avenue. The structure was used as a doctor’s office for many years and for quite a long term the room was used by the Mooresville Free Library association. Now it is a thing of the past and its usefulness will end with the ashes to which it will return, the present occupants of the Pharr property having purchased the timber in the building and will use it for fire wood. This old building served a great purpose in its day.
March 24- “Standard Oil Company Getting Ready to Move Out”
After maintaining a station within a few hundred feet of the center of town for the past 15 years or longer, the Standard Oil company is getting ready to move their oil and gasoline storage tanks to their new quarters two miles north of town on the Statesville road. At this new place, the tanks are being erected and a sidetrack will be built nearby where the fluids can be conveyed to the tanks with little trouble and with a minimum of danger to the public. The upright tank will be moved at once to the new quarters, and as soon as possible the remainder of their tankage will be gotten away. The tanks at the old place near the depot have been a menace to the public for many years, but little effort was made to get them moved.