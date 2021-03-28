A Look at Our Town 100 years ago

“I feel sure that this statement is correct and that ‘Mount Mourne’ gets its name from that mountain in Ireland and not from mourning slaves.”

March 17- “Local Briefs”

Ho for the minstrels. The American Legion boys of the local post are arranging plans for a genuine old-time Negro minstrel, to be given along about the first week in April. Get ready for some real fun.

March 24- “Local Briefs”

James West, the young son of Mr. R. N. West, of the Miranda vicinity, is nothing less than a genius. While the snow was on the ground last February, the young fellow whittled out of cedar timber all the parts necessary and built a miniature aeroplane. It is well designed and is a facsimile of the ones that frequent this part of the country on special occasions. The machine was left at The Enterprise office for a few hours and was seen by many persons.

The Dixie Cotton Mill will close down next week for the purpose of cleaning up the machinery and will start again when the tone of business will justify.

There will be a box supper at the Dixie Mill next Saturday night at 7:30 o’clock for the benefit of the Mooresville baseball team. The public is invited. Come and bring your friends.