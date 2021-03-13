A look at our town 100 years ago

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet, who begins with this commentary
Feb. 3
“Local Briefs”
The fire alarm was turned in Tuesday night about 1 o’clock, fire having been discovered in the waste room at No. 2 cotton mill. The firemen responded with the truck, through the cold and snow, but when they reached the scene, the fire was under control. The cotton mills are well prepared to fight fire and with their two lines of hose and the excellent water pressure, the flames were soon extinguished.
The basketball game at the athletic hall in the Gresham building last night was one of the best and closest contests that has ever been witnessed here. The Lexington High School boys came here determined to go away with the honors, and the young men fought valiantly for it, but the local high school boys won by three points, the score standing at the close, 28 to 25. At the close of the first half the score stood 13 and 10 in favor of the locals. The locals then ran up to 17, which was soon tied. Then the locals reached a score of 19, and within a very little while the visitors tied them and then made two points ahead. This seemed to fire the local boys with more determination, and when the score tied at 25, the audience went wild with enthusiasm. However, the tension was somewhat lessened when the locals forged ahead to 28. Just about this time the game was called. It was a splendid game and clean throughout.
Rev. P.A. Underwood, who was recently called to the pastorate of the First Baptist church of this city, was here last Sunday and preached to his congregation at the morning and night services. He will return and preach for the congregation on the second and fourth Sundays of this month and will probably be here sometime in March to make his residence permanent.
The “Old Maids Convention” was a success from every standpoint. The receipts amounted to $63.79.
The Lutheran church of Mooresville became a pastorate in itself the first of January. Instead of services every other Sunday morning, there is a service every Sunday morning and every Sunday evening. Also, mid-week prayer service. We want to announce this change to the people of the town and tell you that you are invited to all these services. You will always find a warm church these cold days, good music and a friendly welcome. We want to make this a home-like church for you. Whatever your church connection, or whether you are a member of the church at all, we welcome you. Whoever you are we feel we can help you by God’s grace.
— Pastor
Feb. 10
“For a Paid Fireman”
Chief J.H. McLelland and other members of the fire department appeared before the board of town commissioners last Monday night and again emphasized the importance of having at least one paid fireman for the town. The board was agreeable to the propositions and the matter was left to Chief McLelland and a committee to be appointed from the board. This is one of the most needed features of the fire department and for the good of the town in general….
“Local Briefs”
While the robins have not put in their appearance at this writing, the mumps are plentiful in several parts of the town and the community adjacent thereto.
There will be a box supper at Oak Ridge School Friday night at 8:30. The public is cordially invited.
“Basketball Games”
On last Friday night the MHS girl basketball team met on the local court a winsome young team from Hickory, and at the same time the MHS boys played against the Harmony Highs. Both of the Mooresville teams were victorious, winning easily over their adversaries.
Tuesday night the boys’ team met Huntersville High on the local court and won the game.
A game may be played here tomorrow night between the Spencer High School team and the locals. Nothing definite, however.
Saturday night at 8 o’clock the MHS girls will contest with the Charlotte Y.W.C.A. team.
Feb. 17
“Local Briefs”
The basketball game Saturday night between the MHS girls’ team and the Charlotte Y.W.C.A. team, attracted quite a large audience. The Charlotte aggregation won in a score of 28 to 6, and it is said this team had not lost a game in six years. However, the Mooresville girls played a splendid game, although three of the varsity team were not on the lines, one having croup, another a cracked arm and still another one unable to get there.
Feb. 24
“High Water Mark Reached in High School”
One hundred nighty-eight students have enrolled in Mooresville High School this session. This is the high water mark in enrollment in the local high school. Last session there were one hundred thirty-eight students on the high school roll, this year showing an increase of sixty students. If we are to expect the same percentage of increase for the next session as we had for this session, which is 44 percent, the enrollment in the high school for 1921-22 will be 271. In the Class of 1921 there are 29 candidates for graduation.
“Harvey’s Service Station”
Mr. W.L. Harvey is installing a well-equipped and handsomely arranged service station on the front of his property on Main Street one hundred feet below W.W. Rankin & Co.’s store. Mr. Harvey says this plant will be built expressly for the convenience of the public. Gasoline and oils will be handled at this station. In the rear of the property he contemplates building a garage, where repair and quick service can be secured. Work on the construction is now in progress.
Another item of interest is the probable erection of another garage building on the west side of Main street, just above Esquire C.V. Voils’ shop. The lot was purchased last Saturday by Mr. Percy Ellis from Messrs. J.A. and Charlie Sherrill, of Cornelius. Mr. Ellis will probably build on his lot sometime during the present year.
With these two additional garages, crippled automobiles should find it easy to be put in going order.
“Stewart Park”
One of the principal features of the coming summer’s attractions in Mooresville is the Stewart Park. Out there workmen are busy arranging the avenues and streets, removing large trees and grading the drive ways and walks, turning the beautiful grove into a perfect park. This enterprise is a great undertaking and the Stewart Park Company will exert every effort to have things humming by the time picnic season opens. Baseball grounds will be laid off and rounded up and rolled; a tennis court will be built, and probably other outdoor games arranged for, and the children may look forward to a gay season out there.
“Local Briefs”
The Mooresville High School basketball girls will leave this afternoon for Lexington, where tonight they will play with the girls of the Lexington school, and then to Thomasville Friday night. The line-up will be: Rena Brown, center; Cora Freeze and Julia Johnston, forwards; Bleeka Cornelius and Grace Brown, guards. Substitutes: Lucy McNeely and Ava Mae Stafford. The young ladies have gone forth to conquer, and are under the chaperonage of Mrs. H.C. Newsome.
Lexington more than doubled the score in Tuesday night’s game at that place when Mooresville Highs went against that organization. The score was 49 to 24. For some reason, our boys say they could not get themselves together on the Lexington court.
Cornelius High School basketball girls came up last night and played a clean and fast game with the Mooresville girls. The score would indicate a bum game, but such was not the case. The local team had to fight for the laurels, winning in a score of 32 to 14.
“Mooresville Highs Beat Winston”
The basketball game on last Thursday night between the MHS and the Winston-Salem team was one of the best games played on the local court, although the visitors were out-classed in fine playing by the splendid work of the locals. The game was witnessed by an enthusiastic audience. The line-up and score
Winston 27 Mooresville 35
Hooper 8 Right Forward Johnston 4
Collie 9 Left Forward McNeely 4
Shiedt 4 Center Allman
Logan 4 Right Guard Moore 10
Wilson 2 Left Guard Evans 0
The score at the end of the first half stood Mooresville 21, Winston 13. During the progress of the game the locals became somewhat overconfident and let the visitors slip in a few goals. Substituting for Winston, Connelly took Collie’s place in the last half. Carrigan was substituted for Moore on the local team. The visitors made a hard fight, but were entirely outclassed. George Mauze, of Davidson, was referee.