A look at our town 100 years ago

The fire alarm was turned in Tuesday night about 1 o’clock, fire having been discovered in the waste room at No. 2 cotton mill. The firemen responded with the truck, through the cold and snow, but when they reached the scene, the fire was under control. The cotton mills are well prepared to fight fire and with their two lines of hose and the excellent water pressure, the flames were soon extinguished.

The basketball game at the athletic hall in the Gresham building last night was one of the best and closest contests that has ever been witnessed here. The Lexington High School boys came here determined to go away with the honors, and the young men fought valiantly for it, but the local high school boys won by three points, the score standing at the close, 28 to 25. At the close of the first half the score stood 13 and 10 in favor of the locals. The locals then ran up to 17, which was soon tied. Then the locals reached a score of 19, and within a very little while the visitors tied them and then made two points ahead. This seemed to fire the local boys with more determination, and when the score tied at 25, the audience went wild with enthusiasm. However, the tension was somewhat lessened when the locals forged ahead to 28. Just about this time the game was called. It was a splendid game and clean throughout.