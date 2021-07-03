A look back at Mooresville in 1921

William L. Alexander brought to this office a number of arrow heads he dug up while hoeing cotton several days ago. There were thirty-three pieces in this heap, and they were found at a point not more than one hundred yards from where a larger number of arrow heads were picked up several years ago on his farm, now owned by A. E. Brown, of this city. Mr. Alexander also handed us a little quotation, which he said if it is not in the Bible, it is the gospel truth: “No course of conduct brings greater disgrace upon a young man, than to be guilty of squandering his father’s estate and making his mother homeless.” Amen!

Mr. James W. Brown, one of the most progressive men that ever lived in Iredell County, has developed a great resort for the young people of the community at his home three miles northeast of Mooresville. He has laid out and built a swimming pool which measures 90x100 feet, the water ranging in depth from 31/2 to 81/2 feet. At the deepest point in the pond he has arranged a spring board for the divers, which makes the place an ideal for bathing and for swimmers. He has arranged for shallow water for the beginner, which slopes from the shallowest point to the deepest. The swimming pool is fed by fresh running water which flows from springs above a dam. A short distance above the big pool is a small pond 30x30 feet with 18 inches of water for the little tots. Mr. brown has neatly arranged dressing rooms for ladies and gentlemen. Suits can be obtained from the ones in charge. A minimum charge of 15 cents when you bring your own suit, or when one is rented the charge is 35 cents. Ladies are permitted to swim free when they furnish their suits. The swimming pool is fed by a system of dams and no muddy water is permitted to flow into the pools. They are emptied and washed out at frequent intervals.