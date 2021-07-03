A look back at Mooresville in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
June 16
“Local Briefs”
Frank Lee, the young pitcher for the Mooresville Sluggers, pitched a shut-out game Saturday afternoon at Stewart Park, when the local team defeated Statesville.
The baseball game at Stewart Park Saturday afternoon, when Statesville played the Mooresville Sluggers, resulted in a score of 5 to 0 for the local team. Some excellent playing was done by the Sluggers and the attendance was very good.
Frank Evans’ Tigers played against Kannapolis Saturday afternoon at South Main Street Park and won in a score of 13 to 1. The game was very one-sided, and the Tigers have won every game played on the local diamond this year, so far.
The Boy Scouts of Mooresville has been reorganized. On Friday afternoon at 5:00 o’clock, they are going on a “hike.” The Boys and Girls Scouts are doing some interesting things for Mooresville, and are planning for real out-door sport this summer. In the course of a few weeks, the Boys’ Scouts will have their uniforms.
Chief of Police Wagstaff got in behind several boys who were in the habit of tossing apples and other missiles at automobiles as they pass along the thoroughfares of the city. The children do not mean to injure anyone, but the practice should be stopped, and if a parent knows that his child is guilty of such conduct, he should be attended to at once.
Mr. John P. Hudson, one of the best bass singers in the community, is lamenting the sudden death of a 6-weeks-old 4-legged chicken that he found among a brood that he found at his home on Eastern Heights. He was endeavoring to raise the chick to maturity and present it at the Mooresville fair this fall, but alas! The cow or the horse put its foot down on it and the chick will not be there unless he is preserved by a taxidermist or pickled in alcohol.
While playing in the big barn in the rear of R. L. Smith’s residence several days ago, some small boys took a plunk at the windows in the back end of the McKnight Auto Company’s place of business and broke out a window light. They used a sling-shot. The boys are known and what one little fellow will get from his father, if he has not already received it, will be what “Patty” gave the drum. Of course, the father of the boy who did the shooting had to pay for the glass and putting it in.
June 23
“Local Briefs”
An interesting ball game is being played this afternoon at Stewart Park ground between the Mooresville and Taylorsville teams. Ladies are admitted free.
Mr. E. D. Honeycutt and Mr. W. J. Worsham have purchased the jitney between this city and Kannapolis from Earl Beaver and have taken over the business. These young men will give good service and courteous service to the patronage. See their advertisement elsewhere for schedule.
William L. Alexander brought to this office a number of arrow heads he dug up while hoeing cotton several days ago. There were thirty-three pieces in this heap, and they were found at a point not more than one hundred yards from where a larger number of arrow heads were picked up several years ago on his farm, now owned by A. E. Brown, of this city. Mr. Alexander also handed us a little quotation, which he said if it is not in the Bible, it is the gospel truth: “No course of conduct brings greater disgrace upon a young man, than to be guilty of squandering his father’s estate and making his mother homeless.” Amen!
“Brown’s Swimming Pool”
Mr. James W. Brown, one of the most progressive men that ever lived in Iredell County, has developed a great resort for the young people of the community at his home three miles northeast of Mooresville. He has laid out and built a swimming pool which measures 90x100 feet, the water ranging in depth from 31/2 to 81/2 feet. At the deepest point in the pond he has arranged a spring board for the divers, which makes the place an ideal for bathing and for swimmers. He has arranged for shallow water for the beginner, which slopes from the shallowest point to the deepest. The swimming pool is fed by fresh running water which flows from springs above a dam. A short distance above the big pool is a small pond 30x30 feet with 18 inches of water for the little tots. Mr. brown has neatly arranged dressing rooms for ladies and gentlemen. Suits can be obtained from the ones in charge. A minimum charge of 15 cents when you bring your own suit, or when one is rented the charge is 35 cents. Ladies are permitted to swim free when they furnish their suits. The swimming pool is fed by a system of dams and no muddy water is permitted to flow into the pools. They are emptied and washed out at frequent intervals.
An Enterprise representative visited the pool yesterday, and we were informed by Mr. Brown that no swimming would be permitted on Sundays. The pool will be closed to all comers on the Sabbath. Also, it was stated that profane language or boisterous conduct would not be permitted under any circumstances. Mr. Brown himself, or his son, Mr. Oscar Brown, will personally be on hand and parents may feel perfectly at ease by letting their children come. The hours for the pool to be used are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone desiring to go in at other hours will have to make special arrangements.
At Mr. Brown’s residence a few hundred yards from the swimming pool, there is a magnificent oak grove beautifully set on the hill, where picnic parties and those desiring a pleasant afternoon or evening are delightfully entertained. Large swings and settees are parked about the premises and it is an altogether inviting place.
“Jim” Brown has an ideal home, and the swimming pool out there is a very popular place. Hundreds of men, women and children visit the place daily.
“The Boy and Girl Scouts”
Under the chaperonage of Secretary Sandidge of the Chamber of Commerce, thirty-two Boy Scouts hiked it to Brown’s Park two miles north of town on last Friday and spent a most delightful night with the owls, mosquitos and the refreshing breezes of the country. The youngsters prepared an elegant supper and took an afternoon swim in the Brown lake and again at 9 o’clock that night they had a dip. Early Saturday morning the first thing was a swim, then breakfast and a hike back to town. The night was pleasant and the Scouts had a good time.
Today and tomorrow the Boy Scouts will make a “tin can” campaign and gather up all the tin cans in the city. The work will begin at an early hour this morning and will end Friday night. Have your tin cans, jugs, bottles and any other receptacles that hold water where the Scouts can get them and they will be hauled away and destroyed. It will help rid the community of the few mosquitos that infest the town.
On Saturday the Girl Scouts will put on a “tag day” campaign to raise funds for the needed purposes for the Boy and Girl Scouts of the city. If you are interested in children and the excellent work being done by these bands of young people, then help then when they tag you.