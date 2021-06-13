A look back at Mooresville in 1921

James W. Butler, for more than thirty years a merchant of Mooresville, has sold his grocery and confectionary business and will retire to private life. This particular gentleman has been a great factor in the business annals of this city. For all these years, “Butler’s” was the rendezvous for the young people of the town and community. Before the drug stores began handling ice cream, Butler served this whole section and during the winter season his “oyster stews and fries” were sought at all times, day and night. And then the little folks, boys and girls—were always found at Butler’s store, and Butler was always fond of the little folks. He is a friend to everybody, and although he is retiring from business on account of ill health, he has not laid up a competence to justify the retirement. However, he has his friends, staunch and true. He is one of the best types of Christian manhood known to the community and he has always been the sacrificing friend of the worthy in need. “Jim” Butler will be missed from the circle of business associates in the community. It is to be regretted that so fair and straight a man is forced to relinquish his trade. He has sold his business, good will and stock to Messrs. Harry A. and Roddie M. Alexander, of Mount Mourne. These young gentlemen have taken over the business and will conduct a cash grocery store. Mr. Butler has arranged to spend a good portion of his time in the city looking after back accounts and getting a much-needed outing and rest.