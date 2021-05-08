A look back at Mooresville in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
May 5
“Local Briefs”
Thomas F. McMahon, of New York, vice president of the United Textile Workers of America, will be in Mooresville Saturday and will deliver an address at the graded school auditorium at 4:30 o’clock. All union and non-union textile workers and the public generally are invited to be present. Mr. McMahon has been in North Carolina for the past week, talking to the textile workers in various towns and cities.
During the heavy rains Monday night and Tuesday morning traffic was somewhat impeded along Main street in front of [Mr. F. D.] Stonestreet’s store, where the drainage is insufficient to carry off the surplus waterfall. The street slopes from both the grade beyond the Mooresville Cotton Mills office and also from Wilson avenue, and during a heavy rainfall, the water swirls about the street in its hurrying efforts to escape. Water Tuesday morning was over the curbing at the point above mentioned.
“J. W. Butler Sells Out”
James W. Butler, for more than thirty years a merchant of Mooresville, has sold his grocery and confectionary business and will retire to private life. This particular gentleman has been a great factor in the business annals of this city. For all these years, “Butler’s” was the rendezvous for the young people of the town and community. Before the drug stores began handling ice cream, Butler served this whole section and during the winter season his “oyster stews and fries” were sought at all times, day and night. And then the little folks, boys and girls—were always found at Butler’s store, and Butler was always fond of the little folks. He is a friend to everybody, and although he is retiring from business on account of ill health, he has not laid up a competence to justify the retirement. However, he has his friends, staunch and true. He is one of the best types of Christian manhood known to the community and he has always been the sacrificing friend of the worthy in need. “Jim” Butler will be missed from the circle of business associates in the community. It is to be regretted that so fair and straight a man is forced to relinquish his trade. He has sold his business, good will and stock to Messrs. Harry A. and Roddie M. Alexander, of Mount Mourne. These young gentlemen have taken over the business and will conduct a cash grocery store. Mr. Butler has arranged to spend a good portion of his time in the city looking after back accounts and getting a much-needed outing and rest.
“Captured a Big Can with Little Booze”
Acting Chief of Police Wagstaff and Special Policeman Bob McLaughlin hauled in the wet goods Sunday night about 10:30 o’clock, having spotted a can Sunday afternoon, located in the honeysuckle vines about 100 yards east of the east end of Center avenue beyond Eastern Heights. The container is a linseed oil can about five gallons capacity. It was snugly placed inside of a tow sack and carefully concealed from view by artful hands who had placed it there for safe keeping. The officers “scented” the stuff Sunday afternoon and while “strolling” they ran upon it. They kept watch until about 11 o’clock and brought the stuff to port. It is now at police headquarters in the municipal building. No one has called to claim it. There is about two gallons of the firewater in the can.
“Commencement Over”
The Mooresville Graded Schools have had quite a successful year and the largest class graduated that has ever been turned out in one year from the high school. There were twenty-eight members of the class, twenty-six of whom were given diplomas for having finished all the requirements, while two were awarded certificates, signifying that they had taken the four-year high school course….
Following are members of the Class: Ora Beatrice Brantley, Sarah Elizabeth Brawley, Lorena Brown, Pauline Chester, Alma Gray Culp, Pauline Belle Edmiston, Cora Levinia Freeze, Linnie Nevada Freeze, Hazel Houston, Nancy Eugenia Lowe, Lucy Beatrice McNeely, Catherine Louise Rogers, Aya Mae Stafford, Margaret Alice White, Cleo Bernice Williford, Elbert Carroll Beatty, Robert Thomas Brantley, Everette Cloaninger, Doyt Steele Cornelius, William Burton Harris, Jr., William Henry Hudson, Harrison Nathaniel Johnston, Jr., John Patterson Johnston, Arthur Moore Kelly, LeRoy Kennette, Thomas Frank Moore, Wade Reece Todd.
[Note: Miss Cora Freeze, who was a local teacher for 40 years, was Valedictorian of the MHS Class of 1921.]
May 12
“Textile Workers Hold Big Meeting”
Textile workers of the Mooresville cotton mills turned out in large numbers here on last Saturday afternoon to hear Thomas F. McMahon, of New York, vice-president of the United Textile Workers of America, who spoke to over a thousand union and non-union workers at the auditorium of the Central School. McMahon reviewed the local factory conditions and touched upon living conditions of the factory workers in Mooresville. Preceding the address by McMahon, National Organizer Dean, who is now working with the local unions in the Carolinas, made an appeal to the members of the union to strengthen their organization by keeping in good standing in their union. The local band was on hand at the meeting and played a number of stirring selections before and after the meeting.
“Local Briefs”
Richard Torrence, a well-known and respected Negro, died suddenly while in the field planting cotton last Monday afternoon. It will be recalled that he was working with Mr. O. M. Craven in the wheat field two years ago when Mr. Craven was killed by lightning. Torrence had not been well since that time. He lived on Mr. D. P. Craven’s land.
The protracted meeting held in a tent at the Jones Memorial church at the Dixie Mill closed Monday night. Rev. J. H. Capps, the pastor, was assisted during the first week of meeting by Rev. D. P. Waters. Twenty-two new members were added to the church roll. It is hoped to have the new church completed and ready for service not later than the first of June, at a cost of approximately $5,000.
[Note: A “protracted meeting” was a religious revival over several days.]
The lumber house of Mr. W. M. Long, on Route 2, three miles west of town, was struck by lightning last night and was totally destroyed, together with a new Ford car, wheat drill, three bales of cotton, 100 bushels of corn, 25 bushels of peas, some wheat, all farming tools and one cow. Neighbors and friends in town have contributed to his relief and he hereby returns to all his sincere thanks.
The Mooresville Band will give a concert at the graded school auditorium tonight. The public is invited to be there. No admission.
Mr. John Franklin Ludwig is carrying his arm in a sling from the effects of Forditis, the arm being broken above the wrist. Mr. Roddie Alexander is also afflicted with a bad arm from a Ford kick.