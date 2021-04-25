A look back at Mooresville in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O. C. Stonestreet.
March 31
“Local Briefs”
Work has been resumed on the graded school building on East Center avenue. Excavations are being made for the erection of the front part of the commodious structure. It is hoped the work will be pushed thru to completion from now on. Workmen and materials are available now and great progress will be made.
The Mooresville band, assisted by the saxophone sextette, will give a free, open-air concert on the square Friday night, weather permitting. They will be under the direction of Professor Bartlett, R. A. M. this organization will probably arrange to appear every Friday night during the summer months, plans now being considered for such appearances.
April 7
“Local Briefs”
A ground is being cleared and rolled for baseball in the big field west of the railroad below No. 4 mill of the Mooresville Cotton Mills. This will give the baseball fans two good diamonds for games this summer—and other years.
April 14
“Band Stand and Concerts”
Work started this morning on the erection of a band stand on the vacant lot between Mayhew & McNeely and the Miller Drug Company, the lot having been granted to the band for its use during the summer months by Mr. D. K. McNeely. It is the intention of the Mooresville band to give weekly concerts during the summer on each Friday night, and at other times when the occasion demands.
“Chief Thomasson Resigned”
J. L. Thomasson, for about six months past chief of this city, has tendered his resignation, which has been accepted, having severed all connections with the city on last Saturday night. At a meeting of the board of commissioners recently, the salary of the chief’s office was reduced slightly, and upon being informed of same, Mr. Thomasson informed the board that he would resign. He has not yet determined yet what he will do, but has several positions in sight. Mr. J. A. Wagstaff, who has been on the force for several months, has been promoted chief temporarily.
“Local Briefs”
A baseball game of interest was played at Statesville Wednesday afternoon when the Mooresville High School team played the Statesville High School team, the Mooresville boys winning in a score of 4 to 3.
The men who operate jitneys have installed a telephone for the benefit of the public and when a jitney is wanted, just call 208, and a quick response will be had.
[Note: The jitney was a small bus (minivan) capable of carrying about 12 passengers.]
The tenth-grade pupils of the Mooresville High School had in its possession the sum of $6.00, and by the unanimous vote of the class, the money was given to the Chinese Relief Fund.
A box supper will be held at the Pine Valley school house Friday night, April 15.
The baseball teams of Kannapolis and Shepherds played a very interesting game last Saturday afternoon on the Kannapolis ground, the score being 23 to 0, in favor of Kannapolis.
Women, see that your name is on the registration books if you desire to vote in the town election. It’s a new registration for the women.
[Note: Women had only recently been able to vote.]
April 21
“Local Briefs”
Materials are on the grounds and work is progressing nicely on the Jones Memorial church at the Dixie mill. It is hoped by the pastor and others interested in the building that it will be complete within the next two months.
The first baseball game to be played at the new grounds at Stewart Park will take place tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 o’clock when the Spencer High School team is coming to contest with the boys of the Mooresville High School. The game promises to be a good one. Encourage the boys by your attendance.
The remains of Troy Troutman arrived at the home of his parents in Troutmans last Saturday and were interred Sunday afternoon, the funeral being conducted by Rev. H. C. Byrum. It is said that there were more than 200 automobiles at this funeral, people paying their last tribute of respect to the Iredell boy who gave his life in the service of his country overseas.
[Note: Sergeant John Troy Troutman, Company F, 120th Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army, was one of some 60 Iredell County men to die from all causes during the First World War. He was killed on September 29, 1918, by machine gun fire in France. He is buried in the Troutman Family Cemetery. “Troutman” was often spelled with the “s” at the end.]
The band stand has been completed and will be painted next week. On Friday night the band will give its initial concert in the new stand. It is quite an ornament to the lot which it adorns and it will come in handy many times during the summer months
Mooresville High School baseball team played a game with Mt. Ulla at Stewart Park yesterday afternoon, winning the victory in a decided score in favor of the locals.
There will be an eclipse of the moon during the early hours of tomorrow morning, being visible in this section about 2:35 o’clock.
April 28
“Two Enclosed Baseball Grounds”
Mooresville can boast of two well-equipped enclosed baseball grounds. The Stewart Park Company has just completed the building of a high fence around the diamond at the park, the first paid admission game taking place last Friday afternoon.
The Mooresville Cotton Mills Company has given the boys at the mill a ground just to the south of the old picnic grounds on the west side of the railroad and workmen are now busy arranging to fence it in. Good baseball may be expected here this season. Frank Evans has been elected manager of the team and will see that our boys are equipped with a good, fast team—one that will give all the comers hard work for any laurels on the local diamond. The team is lacking a good right-hand pitcher and two infielders, but Manager Evans is turning every trick to secure the best that can be had.
“Local Briefs”
Statesville High School baseball team defeated the Mooresville highs in a game here Saturday afternoon in a score of 11 to 8.
Last Saturday night some unknown miscreant literally battered to pieces the well pump at Oak Ridge school house. This is not the first time this piece of public property has been tampered with and should the guilty party or parties be caught, it will not be pleasant for them.
An interesting sight on Main street last Saturday afternoon was the long string of automobiles. Mr. Junius Furr, of Salisbury, was in the city, and within a certain territory embracing that portion from the depot to the McKnight Auto Company, there were more than one hundred cars parked along the street. Upon further count it was found that there were 151 cars along Main street.
[Note: Curiously, Editor Deaton makes no mention of why all the cars were along Main Street.]