A look back at Mooresville in 1921

The first baseball game to be played at the new grounds at Stewart Park will take place tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 o’clock when the Spencer High School team is coming to contest with the boys of the Mooresville High School. The game promises to be a good one. Encourage the boys by your attendance.

The remains of Troy Troutman arrived at the home of his parents in Troutmans last Saturday and were interred Sunday afternoon, the funeral being conducted by Rev. H. C. Byrum. It is said that there were more than 200 automobiles at this funeral, people paying their last tribute of respect to the Iredell boy who gave his life in the service of his country overseas.

[Note: Sergeant John Troy Troutman, Company F, 120th Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army, was one of some 60 Iredell County men to die from all causes during the First World War. He was killed on September 29, 1918, by machine gun fire in France. He is buried in the Troutman Family Cemetery. “Troutman” was often spelled with the “s” at the end.]

The band stand has been completed and will be painted next week. On Friday night the band will give its initial concert in the new stand. It is quite an ornament to the lot which it adorns and it will come in handy many times during the summer months