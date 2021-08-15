A look back at Mooresville in 1921

First, they have an ideal baseball ground with splendid grandstand and furnish good games on Thursdays and Saturdays of each week. On the east of the ball grounds you will find a modern concrete bathing pool in which the water ranges in depth from 2 to 7 1/2 feet, with splendid drainage, the water being supplied from driven wells and from the city. The bathing pool has been equipped with elegant dressing rooms for men and women, with suits for hire. The sanitation of the bathing pool has been cared for, and at this delightful resort some one will be in charge to keep order and to look after the premises and to look out for beginners and others who might need help while in the pool.

And then there are two tennis courts out there for the young people. This feature is very attractive. Further on the woodland is cleared of rubbish and makes picnicking there a delight. No pains have been spared to make this place a mecca for the old as well as the young. Swings will be placed about the grove and a pavilion is there to take care of people in case of rain.

Go out to the park and spend the day or the afternoon. It will make you feel better and dispel the “blues” if you are possessed of such devilish fantasies.

“Mooresville, Queen of Iredell”