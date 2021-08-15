A look back at Mooresville in 1921

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O.C. Stonestreet.
June 30
“Local Briefs”
The Mooresville Tigers will play ball with Davidson this afternoon, the game to begin at 5:30, at the South Main Street Ball Park. On Saturday afternoon at 4:00 o’clock, the Tigers will play the Gibson Mill team, the fastest amateur team in the State. On July 4th, the Tigers will play Taylorsville on the local court.
The Mooresville Bottling Works is an institution that has been revived within the past few weeks, after being out of commission for two years. Mr. F. H. Wallace, the manager, has started up his works again in the store room near the Mooresville Furniture Factory, where the Boatwright bottling works once were.
Mr. N. W. Miller, who is installing a laundry, dry cleaning and pressing establishment, is putting in the necessary machinery, and hopes to have the laundry ready for work not later than the 18th of July. He has been delayed somewhat on account of his boiler, but that trouble will be overcome. Mr. E. J. Hopkins, of Hendersonville, will be the laundryman, having had quite a bit of experience in that line.
The working hours at the Mooresville Cotton Mills have been adjusted somewhat different from all former work hours, the change having been made in order that the night hands could get the benefit of the latter part of the night and the cool hours of the mornings in which to get their rest. The day hands go to work at 6 o’clock a.m. and stay on the job until 12; take 45 minutes for dinner and return to work and remain until 4:33 p.m., making in all 55 hours per week, quitting Saturdays at 12 o’clock. The night hands go on at 4:33 p.m. and work until 2:09 a.m., making 53 1/2 hours per week.
Tomorrow, July 1st, the Mooresville post office moves up one notch and becomes a second-class post office. this will enable Postmaster Templeton to put on an additional clerk for one-half time for the present. It will also mean that the employees of the office will be under the civil service. Those now employed there as clerks are Lake E. Templeton, Miss Kate Templeton and Miss Ozelle Fairchild.
“Stewart Park and Playground”
Stewart Park and Playground is one of the most beautiful and attractive resorts that can be found anywhere. The park embraces many acres of shade trees of original growth, and in shaping the grounds, the Master of Creation so arranged this spot that man cannot do much to make it more ideal. However, the corporation that is backing this suburban enterprise had divided the grounds into one which will be a source of enjoyment to all visitors.
First, they have an ideal baseball ground with splendid grandstand and furnish good games on Thursdays and Saturdays of each week. On the east of the ball grounds you will find a modern concrete bathing pool in which the water ranges in depth from 2 to 7 1/2 feet, with splendid drainage, the water being supplied from driven wells and from the city. The bathing pool has been equipped with elegant dressing rooms for men and women, with suits for hire. The sanitation of the bathing pool has been cared for, and at this delightful resort some one will be in charge to keep order and to look after the premises and to look out for beginners and others who might need help while in the pool.
And then there are two tennis courts out there for the young people. This feature is very attractive. Further on the woodland is cleared of rubbish and makes picnicking there a delight. No pains have been spared to make this place a mecca for the old as well as the young. Swings will be placed about the grove and a pavilion is there to take care of people in case of rain.
Go out to the park and spend the day or the afternoon. It will make you feel better and dispel the “blues” if you are possessed of such devilish fantasies.
“Mooresville, Queen of Iredell”
It will be recalled that several weeks ago Mr. Sandidge of the Chamber of Commerce offered $10 to the person who furnished a slogan for Mooresville. The competition was great and much interest was shown from the large number of slogans offered. However, one person put in two slogans when he was entitled to only one. He signed his own name to one slip and used the name of Mary Pickford on the other one. The committee was given the slogans by number and did not see any names whatever. They selected No. 42, which happened to be the one clipped from the name of “Mary Pickford.” Secretary Sandidge has written the check made to Miss Pickford, and it will be delivered to her when she calls for it.
[Note: Mary Pickford (1892-1979) “America’s Sweetheart,” was a well-known movie actress of the day.]
July 7
“Local Briefs”
The Mooresville Band gives an open-air concert every Tuesday night at the band stand on Main street. The concert date has been changed from Friday to Tuesday night.
Mooresville Sluggers defeated Concord in a score of 12 to 2 Tuesday afternoon at Stewart Park.
The Junior Girl Scouts had a delightful outing last week from Thursday until Friday evening at Barium Lodge. Miss Mary Johnston, the captain, was in charge of the Scouts, numbering about 20. Mrs. Eugene Johnston and Mrs. P. S. Boyd were chaperones.
During an electrical storm several days ago Messrs. John T. McNeely and G. L. McKnight had quite a thrilling experience. They were coming along the public road two miles below Coddle Creek church when lightning struck the top of the car in which they were riding, tearing a hole in the curtain and bursting the frame work. However, the men were not shocked. The bottom of the car had a rubber blanket in it, and of course the rubber in the tires acted as non-conductors. Minor damage was done to the Ford.
Sunday afternoon this community was visited by a terrific rain and wind storm which lasted for probably twenty minutes. At L. L. Kennerly’s place near Prospect, a barn was blown down. Several head of cattle were in the structure and when the timbers were removed it was found that the cow belonging to a tenant, Harrison Phifer, was dead. Mr. Kennerly’s cattle all escaped injury. At the same time a couple of rows of brick were twisted from the chimney at the home of Dr. W. E. Wilson and the old cement house at No. 2 cotton mill in this city.
July 14
“Local Briefs”
Mr. J. B. Alexander has been secured by the Stewart Park Company to look after their interests at the park. He has charge of the swimming pool, refreshments, etc.
One of the many things that has recently come into the possession of Mr. G. L. McKnight is a roller mill, having traded for the plant at Terrell, in Catawba county, taking it over from Mr. R. L. Hill. Mr. McKnight will operate the mill until he closes out a trade he contemplates with other parties.
Laurie Auten, who was convicted of killing his schoolmate, George Davis, at Barium Springs Orphanage several years ago and who was sentenced to two years at the county farm, has been pardoned by Governor Morrison. The young boy is now about 18 years of age, and has probably gone to be with his mother at Washington, D.C., having been released last Saturday.
July 21
“Local Briefs”
Mr. J. Henry Owens, who for a number of years operated a shoe shop in the little building on East Center avenue, has moved his place of business to a room in the old Central Hotel building, where his patrons will find him nicely fixed up. The building formerly occupied by him will be probably torn away to give room for other improvements, it being next [to] the Mooresville laundry.
The vigilance of the officers on and after the 15th with reference to the fellows going about over the county without license tags on their automobiles, awakened interest in the old town. Not a few were hailed before Recorder Voils for not complying with the State’s requirements and were assessed the costs in each case, judgement being suspended until license could be secured, in some cases a fine of $5 being added to the costs. Deputy Sheriff Brawley and Chief of Police Wagstaff were both busy last Friday and Saturday.
The play presented Tuesday night by the members of the girls’ 1921 basketball team, assisted by several young men, was quite a success. The title of the play was “A Poor Married Man.” All characters were well represented, and under the coaching of Mrs. H. C. Newsome, these young people deserve much praise for the splendid manner in which the entertainment was rendered. Gross door receipts amounted to more than $115.00.
“Laundry to Start Next Week”
Mooresville’s new Sanitary Laundry and Dry Cleaning Co.’s business will begin operation next week, beginning Monday. This concern will be under the proprietorship of Mr. N. W. Miller with a corps of efficient assistants. Printers are now busy getting out the price lists and instructions that will be of service to the patrons of this institution. Machinery has all been placed and the works will begin with the first of the coming week. The plant is located on East Center avenue and Mr. Miller will be pleased to show any one interested over the laundry and let them see first-hand just how the thing is operated.