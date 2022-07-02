A magical sight: Field of Flags ushers in Fourth of July celebration in Mooresville

The sun was bright as the 800 American flags were placed on the field at the Lowe’s YMCA for the annual Field of Flags.

The 92 volunteers helped with assembling flags, placing rebar on the field and then the placement of the flags.

At 9:30 a.m. all were called to assemble at the field for the first flag ceremony as 13 flags were being placed in memory of the 13 soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan last year, with veterans placing the flags.

Marlo Mikeal, co-chair of the Field of Flags committee, welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming to help with set up. She and co-chair Kelley Parker, also gave a shout-out to Lowe’s and veterans and all the community supporters. This was followed by an invocation and a few remarks from Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, Police Chief Ron Campurciani and Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton. The flags were then placed, all went back to their volunteer duties and it was not long before all flags were placed.

Many comments from the volunteers reflected how happy they were to get there to help on this day and how beautiful the field was. One volunteer, Jackie Rollag, who along with her daughter, Paityn, 14, are members of the Lake Norman Chapter National Charity League and her son, Ryan, who also came to help, noted that “many hands make magic” and that’s what the field became, a magical sight to behold. She noted that they came to help because this is “the patriotic feeling she wanted her children raised in.”

Anyone wishing to visit the field and walk through the flags may do so at any time. Flags are still available for purchase and can be bought at the YMCA field for $35 in memory or honor of a veteran or first responder.

The field is being held in conjunction with the Lowe’s YMCA celebration and fireworks being held July 3 beginning at 6 pm.