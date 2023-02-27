Valentine’s Day may be gone, but its message of love is still evident at the John Franklin Moore Park, and you can still take advantage of visiting the downtown park and enjoying all that it has to offer. There’s a piano for anyone who would like to play a tune, courtesy of the Mooresville Arts Committee, painted red for the season and the word love written on it. Or walk down lovers lane, also brought to the community by the Mooresville Public Arts Committee and see all the hearts painted by local Mooresville students. And to capture the visit, there’s a photo station allowing you to, as the sign says, be the art as you pose behind the very large frame placed there, presented by Four Corners Framing and Gallery.