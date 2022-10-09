‘A strong diverse show’: 40th annual Artoberfest winners are announced

Mooresville Arts is hosting its 40th Anniversary Artoberfest Judged Show & Competition. Fifty-three artists submitted a total of 137 entries in the show featuring a wide range of media. Works include paintings, drawings, clay, glass, mixed media, wood, mosaics and bas-relief.

The Artoberfest exhibit will be on display at Mooresville Arts Gallery, in the historic train depot in downtown Mooresville, 103 W. Center Ave., through Oct. 27. All can see the exhibit during gallery hours, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanks were expressed to all of the participating artists by Jessica DeHart, gallery chair. She noted in a release, “What a full, diverse showcase of your work!”

Thanks were also extended to Jeremy Sams, who served as the judge for this year’s show. He selected eight top winners out of the 139 submitted pieces of artwork. “What a strong diverse show,” he commented.

An award-winning representational artist living in North Carolina, Sams’ biography notes that he has been a professional artist for more than 25 years working in acrylics and primarily painting landscapes. It states that he “loves the challenge of portraits, and his work varies in size from just a few square inches to murals measuring upward of 40 feet by 60 feet.

Sams shared: “As an artist, I am in constant pursuit of defining and capturing the nature and essence of beauty. As a visual story teller, my goal is to do all that I can to enhance my visual vocabulary in order to better communicate a message of hope and peace.”

DeHart shared thanks to Sams as she said, “We appreciate your time and experience in selecting the award winners!”

Thanks also go out to Mooresville Arts staff and volunteers as it was noted in the released that it “takes a village and many hours to execute a successful exhibit.”

This year’s show sponsors were likewise thanked for their continuous support of the arts in Mooresville. These include Thomas & Webber — Law at the Lake and Lake Country Gallery.

Winners for this years’ show are:

First place was awarded to Dan McCrary of Charlotte for his watercolor titled “Formerly Elegant.”

Second place went to Janet Visser of Denver for her mixed media entitled “The Rooster Speaks.”

Third place was presented to Dana Pape of Sherrills Ford for her oil artwork titled “Tranquil Pears.”

Five Judge’s Choice Awards were given as follows:

Sharron Burns of Mint Hill won for her watercolor titled “Soloist.”

Robert Cooper of Lincolnton won for his graphite work titled “Cracker Jack.”

Julie Anna Kaufman of Huntersville won for her oil work titled “Walking in the Light.”

Celia Mills of Fort Mill, South Carolina, won for her pastel work titled “I Lift Up My Eyes.”

Sherry Mason of Jonesborough, Tennessee, won for her oil work titled “Sunset at Blowing Rock.”

Participating Artoberfest artists included Tina Alberni, Sana Amor, Carmen Bartlett, Mary-Louise Biasotti Hooper, Frank Bragg, Jennifer Bready, Sharron Burns, Robert Cooper, Mary Crow, Suzy Czerwinski, Carleen Davis, Jan Dormsjo, Sandra Eaton, Ric Erkes, Karen Estocsin, Pam Foss, Jeanie Frye, Anne Gallagher, Irene Jahns, Brenda Kadlecik, Julia Anna Kaufman, Elijah Kell, Natalia Leigh, Sherri Littich, Sheryl Marinelli, Suzanne Marson, Sherry Mason, Dan McCrary, Rebecca McDuffie, Christopher McIntosh, Celia Mills, Andy Mooney, Betty Morgan, Kathleen Murray, Dan O’Neill, Dana Pape, Ann Parker, Ellen Patterson, Kristie Pinney, Michael Ploplis, Brenda Pokorny, Dee Rankin, Leena Rosentreter, Aleksandra Schwendener, Lorie Setterberg, Linda Charles Stone, Zan Thompson, Janet Visser, Joyce Vukela-Mayer, Tom Waldron, Kathy Weiss, O’Lynda Walker and Kathy Zarachowicz.

For information about the gallery, email info@mooresvillearts.org.