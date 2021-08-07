A time to celebrate, communicate, build relationships and break bread

Eastern Heights Community Watch Inc. sponsored its annual National Night Out on Aug. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at Willow Valley Park using the theme of “Together Again.”
This, noted Billy Black, was the 20th such observance with community members and guests gathering in the park. This year’s event was coordinated by Tina Cowan, who has served in this role for 10 years, and Randy Cherry was the master of ceremonies for the evening.
As residents sat around the picnic tables visiting and awaiting the start of the program, Brenda McKee shared that she had been “a part of this community for a whole lot of years, and we’ve worked with the community and got things going. So, I’m just happy that the young people are taking over, and if I can help them in some way I will.”
It was Cherry who started the program as he noted that “we are here this evening to celebrate one another, to communicate with one another, to build a relationship with one another and to break bread with one another.”
He continued as he said they always open with a song “because we want to invite God into everything we do.” Everyone was invited to join in the singing of “A Bright Side Somewhere” after which Inetta Black shared a scripture reading from Matthew 5 and the Rev. Freddie Torrence led an opening prayer.
Cowan welcomed everyone in attendance to the event as she said, “I thank God for each and every one of you” and encouraged each to really listen to the evening’s speaker “because what he has to say is real, real important.”
Cherry took this opportunity to introduce the officers of Eastern Heights Community Watch Inc. noting he was secretary; Billy Black, treasurer; Cowan, department chair; and Torrence, chairman.
A special memorial service, conducted by Billy Black was held remembering those who had passed for the year 2021. Cowan passed out candles, which were lit prior to the reading and extinguished following the service.
Remembered were Janet McLaughlin, Donna Reid, Pike Stewart, Ronnie Nixon, Kalvin Russell, Rafael Urbine, Butch Lytle, Shirley Johnson, Lucille Reid, Kenny Reid and Kathy Vanderburg.
After the service, Black continued with a time of reflection stating the reason for the community watch “is to protect our neighborhood. We thank the police for watching the neighborhood and watching out for us.”
Sharing some events that had recently taken place in the neighborhood, he also noted their adopt-a-highway program, sharing the need to continue this as it was first started in honor of Lucille Mills, who would make sure things were picked up along the streets and kept clean. He continued by stressing the need to “get the young people involved and make the example and show their children” to follow that example.
All were once again invited to join in singing prior to the featured guest speaker.
Cowan introduced Jerry Starr, captain with the Mooresville Fire and Rescue. He and firefighters Jack Deneher, Ryan Yost and Chase Gillis with C shift, engine 1 from Station 1 were in attendance. In her introduction, Cowan shared that Starr “is wonderful. He has helped us so many years with Juneteenth and anything we have asked him to help us with. I would like to thank him for what he does and what he’s trying to do.”
Starr noted he had been a part of the Mooresville fire service since 1998 “when it still had volunteers and part time firemen, which you don’t have any more. We’re an all career fire department,” he said.
He shared his thanks for being invited to the National Night Out “in the Eastern Heights neighborhood. My neighborhood, your neighborhood, our neighborhood,” he said.
“The fire service is a wonderful calling. We do many great things, but one of the greatest things I get to do is I get to break down across all divides. Divides of race, divides of orientation, anything you can think of that can divide you one from another. Firefighting allows me to break that down because when you call for me it doesn’t matter what shows up on the outside. It doesn’t matter whether a female firefighter shows up, a Black firefighter, a white firefighter, a brown firefighter.
“It doesn’t matter because all you want somebody to do on your worst day is you want someone to show up,” Starr continued. “And I tell my guys when we train that what we train for and what we believe in is ‘I can’t fix everything, but the bad stuff stops as soon as I show up.’ It’s going to stop. That’s my mission. That’s my mission in life.”
Starr shared the need for firefighters as he noted there is a shortage at this time, and he challenged them that if they have the desire or know someone who is interested in becoming a firefighter, whether they have experience or not, to pass along the information he left with the group.
He concluded by telling them that what was special about his job “is you folks” and thanked them for the precious commodity of their time.
Cowan noted that part of National Night Out included their “finding somebody in the community that does something outstanding” and they present a plaque of appreciation to that person. On the plaque it read, “How good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity. Thank you for your dedicated and faithful service.”
The first Eastern Heights Community Watch Inc. 2021 plaque went to Bill Thunberg, who expressed his thanks for the honor.
“Over the years when I was mayor and other things, you get awards, you appreciate them, but very rarely do you get an award from people who are your neighbors and people you know, that you’ve loved for years. This means a lot to me. Thank you very much,” he said. “We need to continue to be kind to our neighbors and look out for our neighbors. You folks have done that for years and you’ve set the example for the community. This means a lot to me, and I appreciate it.”