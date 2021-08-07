A time to celebrate, communicate, build relationships and break bread

Cowan introduced Jerry Starr, captain with the Mooresville Fire and Rescue. He and firefighters Jack Deneher, Ryan Yost and Chase Gillis with C shift, engine 1 from Station 1 were in attendance. In her introduction, Cowan shared that Starr “is wonderful. He has helped us so many years with Juneteenth and anything we have asked him to help us with. I would like to thank him for what he does and what he’s trying to do.”

Starr noted he had been a part of the Mooresville fire service since 1998 “when it still had volunteers and part time firemen, which you don’t have any more. We’re an all career fire department,” he said.

He shared his thanks for being invited to the National Night Out “in the Eastern Heights neighborhood. My neighborhood, your neighborhood, our neighborhood,” he said.

“The fire service is a wonderful calling. We do many great things, but one of the greatest things I get to do is I get to break down across all divides. Divides of race, divides of orientation, anything you can think of that can divide you one from another. Firefighting allows me to break that down because when you call for me it doesn’t matter what shows up on the outside. It doesn’t matter whether a female firefighter shows up, a Black firefighter, a white firefighter, a brown firefighter.