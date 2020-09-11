A TOUGH DAY, A SAD DAY: 9/11 Memorial Walk, ceremony held to remember, give thanks

He concluded with the words, “We will never forget!

Both Police Chief Ron Campurciani and Curt Deaton reflected on where they were 19 years ago today as Campurciani noted that “everybody always talks about where they were, remembering what they did on that day.”

He continued by sharing his memory of being at work and watching the attack on television and how “when the first plane hit, we kinda went ‘that could be an accident, but that’s kind of weird.’ And when the second one hit, we knew that America was under attack. When the third plane hit the Pentagon, we knew that was a declaration of war. So many things changed that day,” he said, “and I understood the magnitude of it how it reverberated the world.”

Campurciani said that “as we move on with this, these events become very important. They become more than just symbolic. These events have become so important because for every high school senior that is graduating from this year forward was not alive when 9/11 happened. So we are the only people who can carry on and let them know exactly what happened. These events are more important than you think.”

Remembering where he was on Sept. 11, 2001, Deaton said he was “at work here at the fire department and watched the unheard of happen. This point changed the fire service forever.”