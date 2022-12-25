A tradition continues – chocolate Christmas houses with Mrs. Helen

To be able to sit at Mrs. Helen’s table, you know you are part of the family. Sarah Parks, RN, of Carolina Caring, considers herself one of the lucky ones who has been able to be a part of this tradition since 2019. This year she also invited her Social Worker Sondra Daniels and volunteer Ruth to make the beautiful creations. Helen’s daughter Rachel always helps, but they do not make their own until after they have first shown everyone else how to make theirs. Sometimes this goes on for days or even weeks depending on how many invitations they have given out that year.