A tradition continues – chocolate Christmas houses with Mrs. Helen

Mrs. Helen Dougherty, a Carolina Caring patient, has made chocolate Christmas houses and taught others how to make them for many years … think of a gingerbread house, but made of chocolate!

To be able to sit at Mrs. Helen’s table, you know you are part of the family. Sarah Parks, RN, of Carolina Caring, considers herself one of the lucky ones who has been able to be a part of this tradition since 2019. This year she also invited her Social Worker Sondra Daniels and volunteer Ruth to make the beautiful creations. Helen’s daughter Rachel always helps, but they do not make their own until after they have first shown everyone else how to make theirs. Sometimes this goes on for days or even weeks depending on how many invitations they have given out that year.

The lesson is, don’t miss out on joining in on traditions with those special to us. We never know how much time we have left to spend with loved ones and fun traditions like this bring so much joy to those who jump in and take part!

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

