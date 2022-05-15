A.W. Duo in concert at St. Alban’s

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting its penultimate concert of the current season May 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson.

The heralded A.W. Duo will take the stage with a charmingly eclectic program of mostly introspective and soothing works by Leoš Janácek, Arvo Pärt, Jessie Montgomery and Frederic Chopin.

The winsome Waldos, with James on cello and Alyona Aksyonova on piano, long-time favorites of M@SA audiences, have seen their joint and individual careers blossom at national and international venues. Their concert will be preceded by a youth recital at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception.

The concert will also be available via live streaming. For information about that option and the latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website at musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.