Aaron Peel receives Boy Scouts of America Gemstone District Award of Merit

The Boy Scouts of America Gemstone District held its annual Gemstone Adult Leader Recognition Banquet at the Triplett United Methodist Church in Mooresville.

Scout Leaders, Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops were presented awards including training awards, veteran awards and awards to the units.

The highest award presented was the District Award of Merit, which was presented to Aaron Peel for his outstanding service to the Gemstone District. For many years, he organized and ran the Gemstone District Cub Scout Pinewood Derby where top winners from Cub Scout Packs in the county came to compete.

He also holds the position of Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 377 in Mooresville that is chartered by Rocky Mount Church. Peel is also an Eagle Scout advisor, merit badge counselor and leads many construction and service projects at Rocky Mount and other places in the community.