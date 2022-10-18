Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2K to Mooresville Police Department

Academy Sports + Outdoors on Talbert Road partnered with the Mooresville Police Department to help with the upcoming Afternoon Out and other programs by providing the department a $2,000 donation.

Afternoon Out, which is planned for Oct. 23, is designed to bring law enforcement and the community together for fun activities, games, food and prizes.

Two gifts cards were given to the department during a presentation Monday morning, “so that they can use it for just anything from the store that they want to use for the event or any other programs that they’ve got going on here in the local community,” said Liza Arnold, senior regional marketing specialist in the Carolinas.

Assistant Chief Bob Dyson expressed gratitude for the donation.

“We are trying to put on an event for our community,” he said. “Academy has been a good partner. A fellow member of our community is helping us support our event. We appreciate all the help we get from them.”

Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, echoed that sentiment.

“We appreciate Academy and their generosity and support of the Mooresville Police Department,” he said. “This is ongoing support that they’ve donated in the past to certain endeavors and community outreach, and we’ve really appreciated it every time.”

In noting what it means to be able to share with the community, Arnold said: “It’s great to partner with these different organizations, whether that’s the police department or different organizations in the Mooresville area, that are really tied in and they’re trying to make a positive impact. To be able to assist them is great.”

Arnold also noted Academy Sports was doing this in conjunction with its military and first responder discount that offers military and first responders a 10% discount on purchases. This will begin Oct. 23 and continue until Nov. 11.