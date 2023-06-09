Two Huntersville teens died in a vehicle crash following a chase with the Mooresville Police Department, according to law enforcement officials.

The two teens who died are 18-year-old Austin Ryan Davis and 16-year-old Aiden Daniel Humphries, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash occurred along N.C. Highway 801 near Back Creek Church Road in Rowan County shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night, the highway patrol said.

A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southeast on N.C. Highway 801 while fleeing from a Mooresville police officer, the patrol said.

The Chevrolet truck traveled off the road on the right, overturned and struck a utility pole. As a result of the crash the driver, identified as Davis, and the passenger, identified as Humphries, died at the scene, the highway patrol said.

According to Mooresville police, the chase started at 10:30 p.m. when officers clocked the vehicle traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone along Oakridge Farm Highway. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued onto N.C. Highway 801, Mooresville police said in a news release.

Officers noticed beverage cans being thrown out of the vehicle on N.C. Highway 801, Mooresville police said. Dash cam footage also caught the cans being thrown from the vehicle, Mooresville police said.

The cans alerted officers that the driver may be a danger to themselves and the motoring public, Mooresville police said. During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal crash, Mooresville police said.

The beverage cans thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit were located. The cans were found to be alcoholic beverages, Mooresville police said. The same types of cans were located at the crash scene, Mooresville police said.

Based on initial investigation, alcohol appears to be a contributing factor, Mooresville police said.

N.C. State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and has requested assistance from Alcohol Law Enforcement, Mooresville police said.