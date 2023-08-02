A Granite Falls woman was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 77 near Mooresville and a Wilkesboro man was charged with driving while impaired.

Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Casey said that around 8 p.m., a 2000 Ford F150, traveling north in the HOV lane of I-77 near Exit 33 failed to adequately reduce speed and struck a 2016 Toyota Scion that had broken down and was stopped in the HOV lane.

After striking the Scion, the Ford spun out of control to the right and hit a 2014 Ford Escape that was also traveling north.

Shook was the driver of the Scion. A passenger in the car was transported by EMS to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, in critical condition.

The driver of the F150, Bret Edward Shove, 48, of Wilkesboro, was transported by EMS to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the Escape were not injured.

Shove was charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and other traffic violations. Upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, additional charges will be filed, Casey said.

The interstate was closed in the area for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.