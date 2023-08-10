A Mooresville man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the road and struck two residences on English Hills Drive.

Michael Gray Sherrill, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release. No one else was in the vehicle.

Mooresville police said the wreck occurred around 4:31 p.m. Police said the crash caused heavy structural damages to the two homes.

Police conducted an investigation and evidence indicates a medical condition may have been a contributing factor, a release from the department said

The investigation is still ongoing as officers investigate evidence recovered at the scene.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Mt. Mourne Fire Department and Iredell EMS also responded to the scene.