Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the June Music Speaks event featuring Third Wheel. The event will be held June 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musician speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2023 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Acoustic bluegrassy trio, Third Wheel, blends genres spanning from jazz to punk to country. Josh Myers and Stewart and Karla Kincaid bring a fresh take on traditional tunes, belt out heartfelt originals and produce eclectic covers. Homegrown in Iredell County, the band is rooted in the rich music traditions of the region and branching out as they create their own unique sound.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2023 provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.