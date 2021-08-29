Actions, not words, are ultimate litmus test

I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
I attended primary, intermediate and secondary school within the Iredell-Statesville School District: Shepherd Elementary, Mt. Mourne IB School and South Iredell High School respectively. As the son of two front-line health-care professionals who actively treat COVID patients, the issue of a mask-mandate, particularly for children, hits close to home.
My mother is a registered critical-care travel nurse that has accepted the call-to-action and directly responded to the COVID pandemic in several states. My father is an emergency department physician and plastic surgeon that has responded to the unrelenting COVID pandemic here at home.
There are no viable FDA-approved vaccines for children below the age of 12 — under Emergency-Use Authorization (“EUA”) or otherwise. As of Aug. 23, 2021, the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, is the only fully FDA approved vaccine for those older than 16 years old, and is under EUA for those ages 12-15. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Moderna vaccines are under EUA for those over the age of 18.
Our children are our most at-risk demographic for contracting, incubating, rapidly spreading Sars-cov-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) throughout our community, and masks are one of our only means of defense. This memorandum presents three compelling arguments in support of a mask mandate for our schoolchildren — I strongly implore you to consider them.
Not requiring masks is akin to encouraging the inhalation of second-hand smoke. Would you allow someone to blow exhaled cigarette smoke in your child’s face? Most parents would respond with a resounding NO, however, failing to impose a mask mandate allows others to do exactly that: freely. Except Sars-cov-2 is not a toxic cloud of carcinogens — it’s an invisible, deadly virus that has killed 628,000 Americans and 4,420,000 people globally, per The World Health Organization.
Your child wearing a mask protects other children. Other children wearing masks protects your child from being infected; the purpose of a mask is to protect others, not oneself. Masks achieve this by acting as “source control” — physically blocking respiratory droplets from traveling through the air.
The argument that a child should not wear a mask due to “minor discomfort” is erroneous when you consider a mask’s primary function to protect others from contracting a disease you or your child may be transmitting. Pre-existing legislation outlines acceptable medical exemptions for mask wearing that should remain observed.
Why getting prosecuted for drunk driving is not a personal choice and why mask-wearing in indoor, public places shouldn’t be either. The decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol is a personal choice. Being inevitably prosecuted and potentially incarcerated for endangering the lives of others on the other hand is not a personal choice. The non-denominating factor is that drunk driving puts others at risk, and thus is not a constitutionally defensible act of personal choice, as has been adjudicated by courts.
Children walking around and socializing with no mask, potentially freely transmitting Sars-cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID), is alarmingly similar to drunk driving. The children or their parents make the “personal choice” to not wear a mask. In turn, they are endangering the lives of other children and families by potentially expelling particles of Sars-cov-2 and transmitting COVID. This notion, contextualized with the fact that children under the age of 12 cannot be vaccinated, forewarns a public health catastrophe.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,10,142 people lost their lives in 2019 due to drunk driving in the United States. That would make COVID-19 nearly 62x more deadly. To put things further in perspective, there have been 14,072 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina alone, which is nearly 1.4x the national number of deaths due to drunk driving.
Our mitigation efforts should reflect this stark variance in urgency, but it worryingly does not. Our goal as a community should be to foster a safe environment for everyone, and requiring masks for children who are unable to get a vaccine, ensures we are pursuing this goal. MGSD Case-Study: How mask-mandates reduce at-home student quarantine.
If our priority is to keep children in school and actively learning, perhaps we should implement a policy that would prevent them from being sent home in droves. On Aug. 5, 2021, the NC Department of Health and Human Services modified the COVID quarantine guidelines to include the following exemption: “[s]tudents do not need to quarantine if exposed as a close contact in K-12 settings if: (1) both students were engaged in consistent and correct use of well-fitting face masks at the time of exposure; and (2) other K-12 prevention strategies (such as universal and correct mask use, physical distancing, increased ventilation) were in place in the K-12 school setting.”
Both stipulations #1 and #2 must be met in order for the quarantine requirement to be waived. In my experience as a high school student, in observance of peers, and in consultation with educators, school administrators, and government officials, not mandating masks results in very little to no mask wearing. This disqualifies most exposures from being able to skirt the quarantine requirement as prerequisite #1 cannot be met.
In turn, this results in more children having to be quarantined at home, taking more kids out of the classroom and effectively arresting our ability to achieve our bottom line: keeping children in school and actively learning. The Mooresville Graded School District serves as a quintessential case-study supporting this argument. On Aug. 5, 2021, after only four days of school, the Mooresville Graded School District reversed its mask-optional policy into a full mask mandate.
Dr. Stephen Mauney, superintendent, stated that “[i]n the first four days of school we have quarantined over 80 students including an entire classroom. If required masking were in place during the first four days, our quarantine number would have been less than 10 students total. This data point itself shows us that we can keep more kids in school when we all wear masks.” We are one week into the school year — what makes ISS different from MGSD?
The bottom line: The facts assert that COVID-19 does not significantly harm our children when compared to other demographics. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, among all states reporting, 1.6% to 3.6% of hospitalized patients are children, and children represent approximately 0.25% of deaths.
However, the children’s families are at much greater risk of hospitalization and death. See the CDC data below outlining the directly correlative and exponential relationship between patient age and risk of hospitalization and death.
The unsettling truth is that a child contracting COVID-19 from school and bringing it home could very well be their parent/grandparent’s death note. The risk does not stop at family — it includes teachers, coaches, religious leaders or anyone that comes into close contact with the child.
As we horrifically witnessed in the spring of 2020 and throughout 2021, the more hospital beds taken up by COVID patients, the less are available for non-COVID patients urgently in need of care. This attests to the widespread impact of COVID-related hospitalizations. Despite the discomfort that masks may cause, protecting our community, keeping our children engaged with in-person instruction, and mitigating community spread outline my plea for a mask mandate for our schoolchildren.
These are challenging times and we must navigate them prudently. John F Kennedy once eloquently said, “[o]ur most basic common link is that we all inhabit this planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.” It is impossible to share any of these values when you’re dead due to COVID-19. Actions, not words, are the ultimate litmus test. I optimistically await your response.