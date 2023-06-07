The Ada Jenkins Center invites everyone in the Lake Norman area to celebrate Juneteenth 2023, with its third annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 17 from 4-7 p.m. The afternoon will feature student and artist performances, music and dancing, the Kids Zone with bounce house, obstacle course, face painting (and more!), food and dessert trucks, and vendors. Dinner is free for the first 400 people to stop by the Welcome Tent.

“We are incredibly excited about Juneteenth, and humbled by the amount of community support for it,” says Harold E. Rice, Jr., CEO of the Ada Jenkins Center.

“This year, our event is not only bigger and better than ever, but also cooler — we’ve moved the timing to later in the day so we can celebrate with nicer temperatures.”

This year, Juneteenth at the Ada Jenkins Center will feature a Black-owned business marketplace. Interested vendors must bring their own table/supplies. Space must be reserved by June 2 ($20 per vendor) by contacting Josh Kiser at 704-896-0471, ext. 131, or josh.kiser@adajenkins.org.

Juneteenth 2023 at the Ada Jenkins Center is made possible by Atrium Health (Presenting Sponsor); Lowe’s (Freedom Sponsor); Davidson College and the town of Davidson (Community Sponsors), the Brenda H. Tapia Foundation and First Citizen Bank (Liberty Sponsors); Summit Coffee (Inclusion Sponsor); and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (Tribute Sponsor). Additional volunteer support is provided by MSC Direct.