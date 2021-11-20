Adult day health care facility offers support to families

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting last month for The Senior Care Place, an adult day health care facility, located at 107A Commons Drive, Mooresville.
Prior to the ceremony, tours were conducted throughout the facility by Helen Richardson-Davis, executive director, who pointed out the various areas including a treatment room where seniors can received therapy, a relaxation room to help relieve times of stress complete with fish tank and record player, a room with a small putting green, a waiting area with massage chairs and the dining area, called The Porch.
Richardson-Davis said, “We call it the porch because we like to sit on the porch and chit chat.”
The tour concluded in the staff lounge where a barbecue lunch with all the trimmings was prepared for the visitors. After a time of questions, everyone was invited to get a plate and gather in The Porch.
Due to rain, the ribbon-cutting was held in the cozy lobby area of the new facility. Afterward, Richardson-Davis thanked everyone for their support on this day.
“This is very humbling, and I’m very grateful to all of you for braving the rain,” she said. “I appreciate all of you for showing up. Thank you so much.”
The Senior Care Place, according to their website, is certified for adult day care and adult day health care and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When asked where the clients would be coming from, Richardson-Davis noted they want to be able to serve those seniors who would be living on their own. It’s the “senior living perhaps with their spouse or a loved one and that loved one needs respite or the loved one has to go to work or the caregiver can’t provide the necessary care needs on a regular basis and they need support. We are that support.”
She shared that they would be able to have about 30 clients per day and that their “regular clients would be required to come at least three days a week so we can manage their care.”
Richardson-Davis noted that there is a two-part assessment process to determine the level of care that is needed. An assessment is received from the client’s primary care physician and another is completed by the center’s nurse who does both an entrance exam and an assessment.
Those interested in learning more about The Senior Care Place and the programs they offer can visit them during opening hours or call them at 980-444-6319.
“We are excited about it (the facility),” Richardson-Davis said. “We’re excited that we’re able to come here to Mooresville.”
And when asked why she would encourage people to drop by the center, she shared that she would “encourage any family that has a loved one at home that needs care of any sort, even if it’s just monitoring or they’re socially isolated or they’ve lost a loved one during COVID and they are alone, I would encourage anybody who is experiencing a new normal and they have a senior at home, I would encourage them to come and look because that is our role, to help them to maintain their new normal, maintain their loved one in a community environment, a community setting. And we want to be that link to the community.”