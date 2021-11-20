Adult day health care facility offers support to families

When asked where the clients would be coming from, Richardson-Davis noted they want to be able to serve those seniors who would be living on their own. It’s the “senior living perhaps with their spouse or a loved one and that loved one needs respite or the loved one has to go to work or the caregiver can’t provide the necessary care needs on a regular basis and they need support. We are that support.”

She shared that they would be able to have about 30 clients per day and that their “regular clients would be required to come at least three days a week so we can manage their care.”

Richardson-Davis noted that there is a two-part assessment process to determine the level of care that is needed. An assessment is received from the client’s primary care physician and another is completed by the center’s nurse who does both an entrance exam and an assessment.

Those interested in learning more about The Senior Care Place and the programs they offer can visit them during opening hours or call them at 980-444-6319.

“We are excited about it (the facility),” Richardson-Davis said. “We’re excited that we’re able to come here to Mooresville.”

And when asked why she would encourage people to drop by the center, she shared that she would “encourage any family that has a loved one at home that needs care of any sort, even if it’s just monitoring or they’re socially isolated or they’ve lost a loved one during COVID and they are alone, I would encourage anybody who is experiencing a new normal and they have a senior at home, I would encourage them to come and look because that is our role, to help them to maintain their new normal, maintain their loved one in a community environment, a community setting. And we want to be that link to the community.”