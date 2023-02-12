Carolina Caring will be providing an upcoming workshop for Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives (North Carolina Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney). In this workshop, what future health care choices are right for you and those close to you will be discussed. Whether you are a person living with a serious illness, a caregiver of a loved one, or a healthy adult, having a plan in place in the event you are unable to speak for yourself is extremely important. Knowing that your wishes will be honored will allow you to have peace of mind.

The benefits of this workshop are to educate the consumer, assist with completion of the Advance Directive forms and the notarization of the forms. This is a free workshop; however, donations are welcome and will benefit the Carolina Caring Foundation.

The workshop will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s main campus at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, beginning Feb. 29 and continuing every third Monday of each month. Register by calling 828-466-0466. Early registration is recommended. Seating is limited.

Please note this workshop will not address financial documents, only the North Carolina health care documents. This workshop will not review the North Carolina Durable Power of Attorney for finance or a person’s Last Will and Testament; an elder care or general attorney can assist you with these items.