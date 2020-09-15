Advantage Software adapting to changing world

“The shift to remote work showed a lot of companies where the gaps in their workflow were, that they had previously been able to cover up in the traditional work environment. With the sudden shift to WFH, these companies were feeling a lot more pain. I told them that we should use this time as an opportunity, while things have slowed down, to re-evaluate everything, find what is broken, figure out how we can fix it, and use technology to streamline those systems. It is important to do this now because we know there is going to be a recovery, but the question is, are you going to be ready for it when it comes?" Thrall said.