Advent service set at St. Therese

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be having a special service, The Vigil Project on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Vigil Project brings their True Presence Night featuring worship music and Eucharistic Adoration to St. Therese. All are invited to join them during this Advent season for a night of worship, music and adoration with the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was noted in a news release that “this is an evangelistic experience through which members of the community of all ages and at every stage of the spiritual journey are awakened to the beauty of the Advent season and are invited to go deeper.”

Those unfamiliar with the Vigil Project are encouraged to visit TheVigilProject.com for videos and music. Admission is free, but a love offering will be taken during the evening.

For additional information, contact St. Therese Ecumenism Commission Chair Peter O’Donnell.