Adventure of a lifetime: Mooresville, Statesville scouts overcome challenges, achieve goals

“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt)

Never has a truer phrase been spoken. Members of Troop 166 and 1166 of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, and Troop 1314 of Broad Street UMC of Statesville have been putting this quote into action this past year. Eighteen young men and women, along with seven adult leaders, have been backpacking across areas of North Carolina to train and ready themselves for their adventure in the backcountry in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.

The crew left Mooresville during the early hours of July 11 and traveled to Denver, Colorado, on the first leg of their journey. Once there, they participated in the opening ceremony for the Colorado Rockies, serving as the color guard for the national anthem. After spending a day acclimating to the elevation, touring the U.S. Air Force Academy and visiting Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs they continued their journey to Philmont Scout Ranch.

Philmont is located just outside of Cimarron, New Mexico, and encompasses more than 140,000 acres of wilderness, and seeing an estimated 22,000 scouts and adult leaders trek through the backcountry every year.

The crew from Mooresville and Statesville completed a 10-day, 100-mile trek reaching elevations from 7,000 feet to more than 11,500 feet. They experienced camping remotely in temperatures down to the low 40s and daytime temperatures in the mid-70s, along with weather ranging from clear blue skies to hail storms and rain. The crew also participated in black powder rifle shooting, archery and fly fishing, including tying their own fly.

As part of their trek, the crew backpacked up Tooth of Time, Comanche Peak, Mt. Phillips, through Cyphers Mine, Clear Creek, Carson Meadows and completed a conservation project to build a portion of new trail for future generations.

Some of the crew were quoted as saying:

“This was an adventure of a lifetime. These memories will last forever.”(J. Lucas)

“As a crew leader, I learned a tremendous amount about leadership. I enjoyed being part of a team that overcame adversity to accomplish our goals.” (N. Maguire)

“This was a journey of overcoming challenges and achieving goals, there were many beautiful views, but they were certainly earned through collective hard work and dedication.” (M. Culbreth)

“Philmont is a journey for youth to really push themselves and to learn what leading others and being a part of something bigger than themselves is all about, while at the same time learning a lot about their own boundaries.” (S. Wade)

The Scouts and Scouters extended their thanks to First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville, Broad Street UMC of Statesville, family members and the community that supports the Scouting movement in Mooresville and Iredell County. If you are interested in your family joining Scouting visit beascout.org, where you can find a program that supports your family’s needs and schedule.