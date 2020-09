Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The African American Caucus of the Iredell County NCDP will host Gear Up Sept. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the local Democratic headquarters, 233 E. Front St.

The presenter will be Lounce Rucker, first vice president of the AAC. Rucker served seven years in the military. Diane Hamby, AAC associate member and a former Iredell County commissioner, will also be a presenter.