Afternoon Out planned as family-friendly community outing

The Mooresville Police Department’s Afternoon Out was planned as an opportunity for residents and officers to interact. This year’s event is Oct. 23.

The Mooresville Police Department (MPD) will hold an Afternoon Out family-friendly community event Oct. 23 from 2-5:30 p.m. in downtown Mooresville.

This free event is designed to bring law enforcement and community together for fun activities, games and food. Learn more about local businesses and organizations and watch engaging demonstrations. Event attendees will be entered to win prizes such as a Nintendo Switch, a Fitbit Versa 2, bikes and more than $2,000 in gift cards.

All are welcome to spend an afternoon with MPD. For more information about the event, contact Assistant Chief Robert Dyson at rdyson@mooresvillenc.gov.

