AirBox completes manufacturing HQ move to Statesville

One of the current goals of AirBox is bringing children, teachers and staff back into local North Carolina schools safely. Many local schools are being approached by marketers with purifiers designed for residential settings which simply does not have the same efficacy as a commercial-grade air purifier. AirBox hopes to educate local teachers, parents and school board members about the importance of using commercial-grade High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air purifiers that have been scientifically proven to remove >99.99% of bacteria and pathogens from the air inside of their schools. AirBox is passionate about the health and safety of the American people and can provide them with a true engineered and effective solution.