Alamo named Carolina Caring Foundation’s 2022 Spokespet

Carolina Caring Foundation has named Alamo, an adorable, fun-loving golden retriever, its Spokespet of the Year.

The nonprofit organization’s Cutest Pet Contest was held to raise funds for Carolina Caring’s local Pet Peace of Mind Program, which is aimed at helping hospice patients care for their pets.

To enter, pet parents were asked to make a donation to Pet Peace of Mind and submit a photo of their pet. The winner was chosen by popular vote; Alamo’s photo received the most likes on Facebook.

Donations from the contest totaled more than $2,500, which will go toward pet services for patients who are unable to care for their pets while in Carolina Caring’s hospice program. Services include assistance with pet food, financial help with routine veterinary care, transporting pets to vet appointments, boarding, grooming, walking and more.

Originally from Texas, Alamo’s mom and dad, Barrett and Laura Oden, retired to Morganton a few years ago. His name is an ode to his home state: “Remember the Alamo.” He is a cute and playful pup who loves going on walks and playing with his favorite toys — a stuffed puppy, rabbit and lamb. His favorite foods are Brussels sprouts, doggie ice cream and treats of any kind.

Alamo has beaten cancer three times in the past three years. After being told he had only nine months to live, the Odens found a procedure, hepatic embolization, that would not cure the cancer, but has extended his life.

Laura entered him in the Cutest Pet Contest because she supports Carolina Caring’s mission and the Pet Peace of Mind program.

“Pet companionship is so instrumental to our overall health and well-being,” she said.

She believes Alamo could have been a professional emotional support dog since he is very empathetic and is attuned to those around him. Eleven years ago, when she was recovering from a life-threatening illness, Alamo was there for her every step of the way, never leaving her side.

When she entered Alamo in the contest, she contacted all her friends on Facebook. Those friends contacted friends, family, co-workers and book clubs, generating 665 votes. Since Morganton is a very dog-friendly city, many people in town know Alamo, so Laura canvassed the area, visiting local merchants, groomers, vets, dog walkers and even reach out to a doggie bakery in Houston.

“We’re thrilled about the enthusiasm around our 2022 Spokespet of the Year,” Anne Bogen, Carolina Caring Foundation’s executive director, said. “With Alamo’s help, we will gain the resources we need to allow patients to complete their end-of-life journey without worrying about their pet’s current or future needs.”

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Iredell. For information, call 828-466-0466 or visit carolinacaring.org.

About Pet Peace of Mind

Pet Peace of Mind is a 501©(3) organization headquartered in Salem, Oregon. Since 2009, it has partnered with hospice, home health care organizations and hospitals to enrich the quality of life and well-being of their patients by providing training and programming to help local organizations care for the pets of their patients. Its vision is to ensure every critically ill patient has the support they need to maintain the loving bond with their pets, and that no pet is left homeless after the passing of their human companion.