 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
ALL-COUNTY BOYS SOCCER: Lake Norman's Tuttle headlines list of top players
0 Comments

ALL-COUNTY BOYS SOCCER: Lake Norman's Tuttle headlines list of top players

  • 0
luis tuttle.jpg

Tuttle

Lake Norman’s Luis Tuttle leads a list of 17 All-County selections this season as the R&L County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The Wildcats lost eight starters last season but with the help of Tuttle they regrouped to have another successful campaign.

Tuttle scored 12 goals and assisted 12 more. Then senior forward was named the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year, as well as all-region and all-state.

Lake Norman captured the Grater Metro Conference title with a 9-1-2 record. The Wildcats finished 16-4-2 overall and qualified for the 4A state playoffs.

ALL-COUNTY

BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Forwards

Luis Tuttle, Lake Norman

Jacob Whittington, Lake Norman

Midfielders

Ryan Amstutz, Mooresville

Miller Brannen, Lake Norman

Garrett Chase, North Iredell

Thomas Mann, North Iredell

Jerick Moreno, North Iredell

Defenders

William Bush, North Iredell

Sam Ter Linda, Lake Norman

Anthony Quartetti, South Iredell

Alex Tilley, Mooresville

Austin Tinucci, Mooresville

Aaron Watson, Lake Norman

Bryce Weston, North Iredell

Ethan Whittington, Lake Norman

Goalkeepers

Ben Burger, Mooresville

Dane Coltrane, North Iredell

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden administration’s concerns over inflation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics