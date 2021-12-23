ALL-COUNTY BOYS SOCCER: Lake Norman's Tuttle headlines list of top players

Lake Norman’s Luis Tuttle leads a list of 17 All-County selections this season as the R&L County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The Wildcats lost eight starters last season but with the help of Tuttle they regrouped to have another successful campaign.

Tuttle scored 12 goals and assisted 12 more. Then senior forward was named the Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year, as well as all-region and all-state.

Lake Norman captured the Grater Metro Conference title with a 9-1-2 record. The Wildcats finished 16-4-2 overall and qualified for the 4A state playoffs.

ALL-COUNTY

BOYS SOCCER TEAM

Forwards

Luis Tuttle, Lake Norman

Jacob Whittington, Lake Norman

Midfielders

Ryan Amstutz, Mooresville

Miller Brannen, Lake Norman

Garrett Chase, North Iredell

Thomas Mann, North Iredell