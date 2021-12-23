ALL-COUNTY GIRLS GOLF: Mooresville's Winford shines brightest on the course

Cailynn Winford. The last name should ring a bell for those who’ve followed Iredell County high school athletics.

She is the daughter of former multi-sport standout Chris Winford, who went on to play college football at Lenoir-Rhyne after graduating from Mooresville in 2002.

“She is a stud athlete just like him,” said Blue Devil golf coach Michael Micklow.

Cailynn certainly knows her way around a golf course.

The Mooresville junior averaged a score of 37 during nine-hole matches this season. She finished second in the Greater Metro Conference at 234 strokes. Only Cox Mill’s Sophie Lauture (215) scored lower during the duration of conference play.

Cailynn, the R&L County Girls Golfer of the Year, shot a 77 in the 4A West Regional golf tournament hosted at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe. She finished in a four-way tie for 13th and qualified for the 4A state championship tournament in Pinehurst.