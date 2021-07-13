ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING: State champ Goodin head of the class

Luke Goodin brought home the 4A state championship at 160 pounds during the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament last month in Kernersville. He was the only male wrestler from Iredell County to finish at the top of his classification’s weight division.

It was the culmination to a phenomenal season which included more than 30 wins and just one loss on the mat. Goodin was also crowned the 4A West region champion.

For his efforts, Goodin was named the R&L County Wrestler of the Year.

The senior pinned his first-round opponent from Riverside at the state tournament and then used a 15-8 decision to defeat Alex Hopper of New Bern.

In the semifinals, Goodin scored a 15-4 major decision over previously-unbeaten Joseph Lock of Jack Britt to advance to the title match. In the final, Goodin secured a 3-1 decision over Laney’s Daniel Shoaf.

The All-County Wrestling team is as follows:

106 pounds

Calvin Nguyen, Mooresville

113

Noah Murray, Lake Norman

Collin Neith, Mooresville

120