ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING: State champ Goodin head of the class
ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING: State champ Goodin head of the class

Luke Goodin

Statesville Record & Landmark Mooresville’s Luke Goodin is the Record & Landmark All-County Wrestler of the Year.

 Photo used with permission

Luke Goodin brought home the 4A state championship at 160 pounds during the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament last month in Kernersville. He was the only male wrestler from Iredell County to finish at the top of his classification’s weight division.

It was the culmination to a phenomenal season which included more than 30 wins and just one loss on the mat. Goodin was also crowned the 4A West region champion.

For his efforts, Goodin was named the R&L County Wrestler of the Year.

The senior pinned his first-round opponent from Riverside at the state tournament and then used a 15-8 decision to defeat Alex Hopper of New Bern.

In the semifinals, Goodin scored a 15-4 major decision over previously-unbeaten Joseph Lock of Jack Britt to advance to the title match. In the final, Goodin secured a 3-1 decision over Laney’s Daniel Shoaf.

The All-County Wrestling team is as follows:

106 pounds

Calvin Nguyen, Mooresville

113

Noah Murray, Lake Norman

Collin Neith, Mooresville

120

Patrick Iacoves, Lake Norman

126

Brody Neal, Lake Norman

132

Antonio Caldwell, Statesville

138

Davis Freeze, Mooresville

Caleb Alford, West Iredell

145

Eli Murray, Lake Norman

Johnny Merriman, Mooresville

152

Jake Emmert, Mooresville

Hayden Fann, Lake Norman

160

Luke Goodin, Mooresville

170

James Jackson, North Iredell

182

Will Akers, North Iredell

195

Carson Floyd, Lake Norman

Caleb Tate, Mooresville

220

Elijah Hurt, North Iredell

Sakarri Morrison, Lake Norman

Ray Watson, Mooresville

285

Austyn Barton, Mooresville

Eddie Flores, North Iredell

Myranda Johnson, North Iredell

