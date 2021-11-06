All dressed up and ready for fun

As part of the premier Boos & Brews Street Festival held Oct. 29, the Mooresville Civitans sponsored a costume contest.
Leigh and Greg Whitfield presided as judges for the event and handed out 48 award ribbons to participants, ranging from Most Adorable to Most Horrifying to Most Unforgettable.
In addition to those participating in the contest, others, including HealthReach staff, could be seen in various costumes, and more attendees visited the face painting table manned by student volunteers getting folks all decorated to join in the fun.