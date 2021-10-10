 Skip to main content
All veterans are welcome to take part in Nov. 11 parade
All veterans are welcome to take part in Nov. 11 parade

3. Mooresville Veterans Day Parade, Cruise in

A group of bagpipers marches in a previous parade.

 Tribune file photo

Plans are in the works for Veterans Day activities including a parade on Nov. 11 kicking off at 1 p.m. The parade will make its way downtown Mooresville with all veterans and anyone wishing to show their patriotism invited to participate.

The emphasis of this year’s Veterans Day will be on those who served, as organizers shared, “any veteran who provided any support anywhere in the ‘sandbox,’” including all veterans from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others.

Veterans serving in these wars will participate in the parade as one unit and are encouraged to contact Jim Kiger at Welcome Home Veterans at 704-663-0488 if they are able to be a part of the special event. Any others wishing to participate in the parade should also contact Kiger.

