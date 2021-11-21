Along with turkey and all the fixings, bring thankfulness to the table

As the FCS agent for Iredell County, I get a lot of calls around this time of year for recipes and ideas related to Thanksgiving. I give out lots of tips and tricks but you know what I never get asked? “How can I be more thankful/grateful at Thanksgiving this year?”
I know it sounds cheesy and you might opt to join my kids in the eye-rolling contest with this one. But seriously, being truly thankful and genuinely expressing gratitude, in my observation, has taken a backseat in this chaotic, often upside-down culture we are living in. I’m talking vibes of “I said thank you — isn’t that enough?” And my answer, “No.” It’s a start, but far from enough.
In many ways, as a society, we’ve lost touch with the true meaning of gratitude. And that’s understandable — gratitude requires reflection and stillness, two things that can be difficult in our busy, overstimulated everyday lives. As a result, we’re also missing out on the benefits of gratitude, which may be greater than many people realize. As it turns out, the effects of gratitude can be important for our overall well-being for several reasons:
Improved mental health. If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, gratitude might be the last thing on your mind. However, as it turns out, gratitude could be a key component of helping with our mental health. Training ourselves to look for the good in our lives, even if it is difficult to find. I call this PERSPECTIVE SHIFTING and it takes p-r-a-c-t-i-c-e. As human beings, we tend to focus on the negative if we are not careful, so creating the habit of focusing on the good takes work.
TIP: Studies have shown though that those who wrote gratitude letters regularly displayed significantly better mental health than those who didn’t.
Write a short (or long) letter to someone and let them know how grateful you are for them. It may be the first step in your gratitude journey!
Improved physical health. Better sleep and immunity?
Yes, please!!!
TIP: Gratitude has been shown to help with both and may even be linked to reduced pain and improved cardiovascular health. While you are enjoying your Thanksgiving meal, have everyone share something they are grateful for. Potentially uncomfortable because again, we are not all in the habit of expressing gratitude out loud. So even though it may have you squirming in your chair, if it can help improve our overall well-being, sharing a word or two of gratitude is worth a little discomfort.
Stronger social bonds. It’s no secret that people like to feel appreciated. I know I do! Gratitude kept to yourself can have tremendous benefits. But expressing your gratitude makes it real to you and benefits the recipient.
TIP: Expressing your gratitude can build connections and improve your relationships. Oftentimes, our relationships suffer because we make assumptions about the other. This year, make assumptions a thing of the past and let others know that you appreciate them, even if you believe they already know. A note, a word, a thoughtful gesture can strengthen that bond.
Resilience. Flexibility, adaptability, and perseverance can help people tap into their core by changing certain thought and behavior patterns. Gratitude has the effect of helping us to refocus on positive emotions. Again, PERSPECTIVE SHIFTING. Being grateful can guide us to take an optimistic, solution-based approach to the challenges that we encounter in life. Both of which are very important to building resilience. Resilience, in turn, improves our overall quality of life by enabling us to better handle the hardships we will face.
TIP: Resilience isn’t a fixed trait. Make the conscious, intentional decision to practice shifting your perspective until you can find some good in the situation, in the person, in yourself. I promise, it will improve your overall wellness.
So along with the turkey, stuffing and all the fixings, be sure to bring your thankfulness with you. It is sure to be the favorite dish this year!
Andrea Sherrill, MS, RD, LDN, is the family and consumer science agent for the N.C., Cooperative Extension Iredell County.