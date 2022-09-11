Alzheimer’s and dementia support group begins

Cadence Living Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road in Mooresville, has restarted its Dementia and Alzheimer’s support group, and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia in the community are invited to attend.
The event will be held Sept. 14 from 5-6 p.m. in the facility’s private dining room. Guest speaker will be Margaret Ward, certified dementia educator, who will share on the topic of Effective Communication Strategies.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP to Dana Sargent by calling 704-660-8000 or by emailing dsargent@cadencesl.com.