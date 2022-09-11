 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Alzheimer’s and dementia support group begins

  • 0

Cadence Living Mooresville, 198 E. Waterlynn Road in Mooresville, has restarted its Dementia and Alzheimer’s support group, and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia in the community are invited to attend.

The event will be held Sept. 14 from 5-6 p.m. in the facility’s private dining room. Guest speaker will be Margaret Ward, certified dementia educator, who will share on the topic of Effective Communication Strategies.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP to Dana Sargent by calling 704-660-8000 or by emailing dsargent@cadencesl.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place