Amazing support makes fundraiser huge success

A combined barbecue chicken fundraiser, with Fuzion Teen Center and Food For Days backpack ministry both benefiting, was held May 11 at the local center.

Jerry’s Chicken prepared the meals, which included chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and a cookie, and could either be eaten on-site at the Brookwood Drive location or taken to go.

Karen Swan, director of Food For Days, shared that they sold out, raising $5,562 for the two nonprofits.

“The fundraiser was a huge success,” Swan said. “We are so thankful to all the area school staff, businesses, law enforcement and neighbors who came out and placed orders to support us.”

Pine Lake Preparatory sold 140 meals to their families, noted Sarah Allen, director of the Fuzion Teen Center, and “they in turn gave them to their teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.”

Allen also shared that Metrographics bought 55 meals for their employees and there were other businesses, schools and churches that also participated.

A thank you to all who helped was also expressed, as Swan said, “we could not have done this without all of our amazing volunteers!”