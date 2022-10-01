Amazon delivers gifts: Company gives $10,000 donation, books and more to Park View

Amazon made a special delivery to Park View Elementary School on the morning of Sept. 29, one that brought lots of smiles to both the children and staff.

As a way to celebrate National Literacy Month, Amazon shared some special gifts with the school. They also wanted to “say thank you for all the hard work you are doing,” said Jennifer Hudkins, senior operations manager at CLT4, an Amazon fulfillment center in Charlotte, as she spoke to the students who were gathered outside for the presentation.

Hudkins and the other Amazon team members stood by the big truck waiting for the presentation of 100 backpacks filled with books, bookmarks and additional goodies for the students. When they learned what was inside the multiple boxes, the students were excited and cheered.

Park View was one of 200 sites across North America to receive the gifting of books. In an email, it noted that “Amazon was excited to partner with Park View Elementary to inspire the next generation of lifelong readers by reducing barriers to learning with diverse children’s books.”

But their giving didn’t stop there as Hudkins told the Park View team gathered that they had another gift. This was a “secret surprise we didn’t tell anyone about,” she shared. And then asking the children if they liked surprises, they responded with a resounding yeah!

Telling the children that she did too, Hudkins reached inside the truck and pulled out a large-sized check in the amount of $10,000, which was met with exclamations of “oh my, oh my,” and shouts of excitement from the children.

Upon receiving the check, Dr. Misha Rogers, the school’s principal, told them “Thank you so much. This is so incredible. You really surprised me.”

When asked what receiving this special gift meant, Rogers said, “This is incredible. I’m so shocked and surprised right now, and we will work with our school leadership team to decide what we will be doing with this, but it’s all going to go back to doing something wonderful for our kids.”

Students, staff and Amazon team members then took the opportunity for some group photos before the boxes were taken inside where they divided up into two groups with the Amazon team reading to the children.

The idea of giving these special gifts to the students came about through Amazon Gives, one of their network partners, which brings donations throughout North America, Hudkins said.

Through the Amazon Give partners, she continued, they ask for different schools “to see who would be interested, so there was a network call from our home office in Seattle, so the principal here signed up and we were connected that way.”

Providing the extra gift of the money is “based on that Amazon wants to give back to the community,” Hudkins said, “so it’s a partnership that we decided that we could do some good, and so we found a great school, and we just made it happen.”

Giving back to the community is “just part of our culture where we do things within the community,” Hudkins shared.

And being able to help reach out to the school and give back to the community “is wonderful. Our associates and our managers, one of the things that we pride in is to be good tenants in the community and show appreciation, and so it’s a wonderful thing for us to be able to step out from our environment today and see those kids’ smiles. It’s very fulfilling.”

The email further noted that “last week, Amazon announced a $1 million investment to support literacy in more than 200 U.S. Title I eligible schools.

“Amazon invests in providing children with the essentials needed to get a great education. We want every child to have the tools they need to learn, innovate and imagine,” said Khim Aday, Amazon spokesperson. “Sites like CLT4 and DLT2 in North Carolina play a critical role in events like this by doing what we do best: prepping, packing and delivering smiles to our customers and community partners. This is one of the many ways Amazon gives back to the communities where our employees work and live.”

Hudkins shared that “we hope this donation will help the students, teachers and families in our community who need it most.”