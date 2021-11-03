American Legion receives gift from Greenworks

After having to constantly repair their lawnmowers, Mooresville’s American Legion Post 66 recently received a gift from Greenworks Tools, which is located at 500 S. Main St., Mooresville.

What started as a conversation between Frank Owens, a Son of the American Legion, and Scarlett Inman, HR manager at Greenworks, resulted in the gifting of two lawnmowers from the local company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owens told Inman about the American Legion and the various equipment needs of the organization, first looking for some missing parts for the group’s pressure washer and then of the lawnmowers, which had been breaking down.

Inman went back to her production manager, she said, and asked if they could possibly help the American Legion. The company had some demo items, two of these being the new lawnmowers, and Inman asked if they could donate these to the local post.

And while at the time they didn’t have batteries or chargers, that issue was taken care of and the mowers were delivered to the post at 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville, where a thankful Arthur Rodriquez, post commander, was on hand to receive the special gift.

“We are all family, helping one another,” said Inman.