The urgent need for blood donations remains a critical concern. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to help meet this need by hosting the “Be-A-Lifesaver” blood drive from 2-7 p.m., Aug. 2, at 148 Lazy Lane, Mooresville.

Blood is the gift of life. “Millions of lives are saved for those needing blood for surgeries, after traumatic injuries, or for the treatment of diseases,” said President Tim Smith, a faith leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Lake Norman area. “Every donor is a life saver; every drop of blood donated has the power to transform a life.”

Data show that someone in the U.S. needs whole blood, red cells, platelets, or plasma every two seconds. Since blood cannot be manufactured, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. Most healthy individuals who are sixteen or older (under the age of 18 need parental permission) and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites you to donate blood and give the gift of life.

As a thank you, the American Red Cross will be giving blood donors a beach towel and entering their names in a drawing for a three-night trip to New York City for a shark dive experience at the Long Island Aquarium.

While walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at: RedCrossBlood.org and enter “be-a-lifesaver” in the search box.