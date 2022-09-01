American Watercolor Society travel exhibit coming

Mooresville Arts is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the travel show for the 155th Annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society.

Travel exhibition dates are Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan, 4, 2023. Forty watercolor paintings from today’s nationally known and internationally known masters will be on display in Mooresville Arts Center Gallery. Many of the paintings will be for sale.

“A First Look” Special Reception

A special reception called “A First Look” for this prominent exhibit will be Nov. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and event reservations are now available for sale at https://mooresvillearts.org/aws-event-and-exhibit.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Mooresville Arts and FeedNC, both 501c3 nonprofit organizations. Reservations are $100 per person. Guests will be treated to heavy hors d’oeuvres created by Chef Brendan Krebs and the FeedNC Culinary Workforce Development students, along with craft beer and wine, live music and more while perusing the gallery and viewing the fantastic art on display!

It will be an exciting and fun-filled evening pairing visual art and culinary art while supporting two local nonprofits!

Open house

There will also be an open house that will be held after the private showing on Nov. 4, and everyone is invited from 7:30-9 p.m. There is no charge for the open house portion of the event.

Exhibit

Mark your calendars! You do not want to miss this showing of watercolor talent! The next closest venue to host this travel exhibit is 450 miles/7 hours away from Mooresville, so art and watercolor enthusiasts from the local area, as well as beyond, will want to see this show!

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special and private showings may also be available. Call the Mooresville Arts Gallery at 704-663-6661 or email info@mooresvillearts.org for more details.

Current sponsors for this exhibit and event are: Anonymous; Visit Mooresville; Bragg Financial Advisors; Mooresville Downtown Commission; Jena and Bob Gallagher Foundation; Thomas & Webber - Law at the Lake; and On Tap Brew Pub

ABOUT MOORESVILLE ARTS:

Housed in the historic Depot in downtown Mooresville, Mooresville Arts offers diverse and exciting fine art exhibits, featuring the area’s best artists, throughout the year. Lake Norman-regional artists participate by exhibiting all media of artwork in the Center and Skylight Galleries, as well as exhibiting in multiple satellite galleries. A Gallery Shop is located inside the depot with hundreds of individual works of art. Classes and workshops are offered in drawing, painting, watercolor, photography and more. Summer camps and Saturday classes are available for youth and teens. To learn more about Mooresville Arts, please visit https://mooresvillearts.org.

ABOUT FEEDNC:

It takes more than a meal to end hunger. FeedNC stands for Food, Education, Essentials, and Dignity. With a mission to create connections to food, education, and resources as a catalyst for change, FeedNC serves over 3400 individuals-in-need through eight innovative programs and services. Collaboratively developed, all programs have been uniquely crafted to tackle many large-scale hunger and food insecurity issues at the community level. To learn more about the FeedNC and the Culinary Workforce Development Program, please visit https://www.feednc.org/