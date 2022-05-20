'America's Got Magic' coming to Mooresville on June 25

The national touring act, “America’s Got Magic,” is coming to Mooresville on June 25. Prepare to be amazed by this awe-inspiring show, starring the best magicians, illusionists, mind readers, and variety artists direct from “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn and Teller’s ‘Fool Us,'” and other hit TV shows.

Learn more about the featured acts below:

Elliott Zimet

In fall 2012, Zimet starred in his own off-Broadway show, which had an extended run in New York City’s Times Square. He toured for “The Greatest Show on Earth” with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as well as “The Most Interesting Show in the World” for the Dos Equis company. He also appeared on Season 3 of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" and Season 1 of "America's Got Talent."

Bryan Saint

Saint's award-winning live magic show has made him internationally known, and he has been featured in multiple TV appearances, including NBC, FOX, and The CW. In 2018, Saint fooled Penn & Teller on the season finale of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," and was invited to close their Las Vegas show. In addition to performing in Vegas, he has also been a featured magician and performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California.

John Michael Hinton

John Michael's unique style of close-up magic for the stage uses everyday objects to accomplish impossible feats. Using a live video feed, every audience member is transported onto the stage just inches away from the mystery. Driven by a passion to encourage people to embrace joy and find purpose, he uses the power of illusion, storytelling, and humor in a mix that you won’t soon forget.

Don't miss the opportunity to be amazed by this talented group of magicians!

The “America's Got Magic” performance will be held June 25 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, located at 160 S. Magnolia St. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.ourtownstage.com.