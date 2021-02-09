 Skip to main content
Amy Lambert named branch manager for Fidelity Bank Mooresville
Fidelity Bank announced that Amy Lambert has joined its team in Mooresville as assistant vice president and branch manager. In her new position, Lambert is responsible for business development and providing outstanding customer service to bank customers of the Fidelity Bank Mooresville branch located at 186 Williamson Road.

Lambert has 14 years of financial experience in North Carolina. Before joining Fidelity Bank, she worked for BB&T as a community retail branch leader. Her other banking experience includes multiple positions at Wachovia (Wells Fargo). In addition to her financial background, she is active in the community. She is an active member of the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce.

Lambert graduated from Catawba College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. She currently resides in Mooresville with her fiancé, Thomas Davis, and has three children.

Lambert
