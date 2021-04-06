AN EGGCELLENT ADVENTURE: Rescue Ranch hosts Easter egg hunt for kids and canines

Although we’re typically used to Easter Egg hunts, Saturday there was an Easter Egg rescue. Where you may ask? The answer is Rescue Ranch.

The hunt took place Saturday and was an absolute success. Though the ranch has held Easter egg hunts in the past, Amy Kwiatkowski, the manager of development and volunteers at the ranch, said “This is definitely the largest one that we’ve ever attempted to put on, but it has been such a success so far, I’m sure we will keep doing it.”

All of the proceeds that were collected at the event will be put toward taking care of the 85 animals that live at the ranch and any other general funding that is necessary to sustain the facility.

Egg hunts were held for four different age groups, and even included some furry friends. The last hunt of the day called for any pups that were willing to sniff a little harder for some hidden treats. Along with the egg hunts, all guests were invited to visit some of Rescue Ranch’s shining stars, including the miniature horses, goats and potbelly pigs.